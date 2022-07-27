Technology News
Google Street View Makes a Return to India, Launches in 10 Cities Today

Google's Street View service is expected to expand to up to 50 cities in India by the end of the year.

By Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 27 July 2022 11:58 IST
Google Street View Makes a Return to India, Launches in 10 Cities Today

Google on Wednesday at a press conference in New Delhi announced that its Street View service will be made available on Google Maps in India again, starting with 10 cities today, with plans to expand the service to up to 50 cities by the end of the year. The company says it will offer users fresh imagery licensed from our local partners Genesys International and Tech Mahindra. it also markst the first time that the company has used data collected entirely by local partners for its Street View feature. 

According to Google, both firms have covered over 150,000 km across Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Nashik, Vadodara, Ahmednagar, and Amritsar. The company also said that it has made the Street View API available to local developers, enabling them to deliver richer mapping experiences within their apps and services.

In order to use the Street View feature, users in India can open Google Maps on their phone or computer, zoom into a road in any of the 10 cities, then tap the area they want to view. Google says that Street View will offer information related to local cafes and cultural hotspots, while allowing users to check out the neighbourhood.

 

This is a breaking news story. Details will be added soon. Please refresh the page for latest version.
