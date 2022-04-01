Technology News
Google Updates Search, News to Help Users Identify Trusted Sources

Google will be adding a label to frequently cited stories.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 1 April 2022 11:54 IST
Photo Credit: Google

Google will soon release ‘more about this page’ information for all English searches worldwide

Highlights
  • Google’s new story label will first launch in English for the US
  • The Fact Check Explorer helps users research disputed topics
  • Google plans to add more features to the ‘About this result’ section

Google is making updates to Search and News to tackle the spread of misinformation. Last year, it tweaked Search to notify users about rapidly evolving stories and added an About this result section. This feature is currently available in over 20 languages. Now, in English searches in the United States, these notices will also provide users with information on how to evaluate online news results. The search giants have also shared tips for users to reliably utilise online fact-checking tools.

Google shared information about the updates through an official blog post. It is rolling out new features with an aim of providing its users with tips on how to evaluate online information. In the Top Stories section of the News app, Google is adding a new label that highlights frequently cited stories, which may offer relevant information on news reports. You will be able to notice this new label on investigative articles, interviews, announcements, press releases, or local news stories which may provide added context to stories being published by media outlets. This feature will soon be launching on mobiles in English for the US and will roll out globally in the coming weeks.

Google has already added the About this result option to Search. Now, you can utilise this feature to learn more information about the website that has published the story. To do this, you will have to tap on the three-dot menu on any search result and then select the More about this page option. Here you can learn about this source, see what other users have said about a site, and find additional coverage on the topic you are searching, like top new coverage to find other relevant stories. These features will be soon released globally for all English-language searches.

If you are looking to further vet your news source, you can utilise Google's Fact Check Explorer tool.

Further reading: Google, Google Search, Google News
