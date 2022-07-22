Technology News
  Google Restoring App Permission List on Play Store Months After Introducing Data Safety Labels

Google Restoring App Permission List on Play Store Months After Introducing Data Safety Labels

Google has not specified the timeline for the return of the permission list on the Play Store.

By Apoorva Sinha | Updated: 22 July 2022 00:45 IST
Google Restoring App Permission List on Play Store Months After Introducing Data Safety Labels

Google is re-introducing the app permissions list on the Play Store

Highlights
  • Google recently introduced the Data Safety labels 
  • Data Safety labels was launched in April
  • Google has asked developers to announce functionality of the Data Safety

Google is re-introducing the app permissions list on the Play Store. The search giant had earlier removed the app permissions list from the Play Store in place of Data Safety labels that rolled out this year. However, the permission list's return timeline on the platform is not specified by the company yet. Google only mentions that it will be back shortly. The company launched the Data Safety labels on Play Store in April this year. Though, it was announced last year.

According to an announcement from Android Developers, via a tweet, Google is re-establishing the app permissions section on Google Play Store, a few months after removing them in place of Data Safety labels.

Data Safety section was introduced by the company in April, citing that it will allow users to look at the information about how apps collect, share, and secure their data. However, Google first informed the developers about this change last year.

Meanwhile, a report by TechCrunch says that users can still go to the apps menu on their phone and check out permissions for the individual app, but it's not reflected on the install page on Google's app store yet. The new change will reportedly let them see both Data Safety labels and app permissions directly from the Play Store.

It is to be noted is that Google has made it mandatory for the developers to announce the functionality of the Data Safety section for their apps starting from July 20. The company has also mentioned that apps that are not going to comply with this rule will be “subject to policy enforcement."

Furthermore, Alphabet unit Google also said this week that it will cut fees to 12 percent, from 15 percent, for non-gaming app developers on its Google Play Store which switches to rival payment systems, as it moves to comply with new EU tech rules from Tuesday.

We discuss the best of Google I/O 2022 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Apoorva Sinha
Apoorva Sinha
Apoorva Sinha is a Sub-Editor and writes for Gadgets 360. She writes about smartphones, apps, and everything related to gadgets and technology. Before coming to this genre, she covered several general news as a reporter for The Indian Express. Besides journalism stuff, she can be found reading books and practicing her classical dance moves. Apoorva can be contacted via email at Apoorvas@ndtv.com. More
Google Now Warned Against Limiting Search for Anti-Abortion Pregnancy Centres by Republicans

Google Restoring App Permission List on Play Store Months After Introducing Data Safety Labels
