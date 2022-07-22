Google is re-introducing the app permissions list on the Play Store. The search giant had earlier removed the app permissions list from the Play Store in place of Data Safety labels that rolled out this year. However, the permission list's return timeline on the platform is not specified by the company yet. Google only mentions that it will be back shortly. The company launched the Data Safety labels on Play Store in April this year. Though, it was announced last year.

According to an announcement from Android Developers, via a tweet, Google is re-establishing the app permissions section on Google Play Store, a few months after removing them in place of Data Safety labels.

Data Safety section was introduced by the company in April, citing that it will allow users to look at the information about how apps collect, share, and secure their data. However, Google first informed the developers about this change last year.

Meanwhile, a report by TechCrunch says that users can still go to the apps menu on their phone and check out permissions for the individual app, but it's not reflected on the install page on Google's app store yet. The new change will reportedly let them see both Data Safety labels and app permissions directly from the Play Store.

It is to be noted is that Google has made it mandatory for the developers to announce the functionality of the Data Safety section for their apps starting from July 20. The company has also mentioned that apps that are not going to comply with this rule will be “subject to policy enforcement."

Furthermore, Alphabet unit Google also said this week that it will cut fees to 12 percent, from 15 percent, for non-gaming app developers on its Google Play Store which switches to rival payment systems, as it moves to comply with new EU tech rules from Tuesday.