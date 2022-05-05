Technology News
  • Google Under Investigation by Dutch Consumer Watchdog Over Play Store Payments

Google Under Investigation by Dutch Consumer Watchdog Over Play Store Payments

A complaint said that Google only offers its own payments when users purchase apps on the Play Store.

By Reuters | Updated: 5 May 2022 10:26 IST
Google Under Investigation by Dutch Consumer Watchdog Over Play Store Payments

Silicon Valley giants have repeatedly come up against problems over alleged anti-competitive behaviour

Highlights
  • Match Group lodged a complaint against Google
  • Google Play and Apple's App Store dominate the global market
  • The Netherlands fined Apple a total of $52 million earlier this year

The Dutch consumer watchdog on Wednesday said it had launched a preliminary investigation into Google over its Play store for apps, months after targeting fellow tech giant Apple.

The Match Group, which owns dating site Tinder, lodged a complaint saying that Google only allowed its own payment system to be used when purchasing apps, the Authority for Consumers and Markets said.

Google Play is used to buy applications to be used on smartphones and tablets using Google's Android system, which together with Apple dominates the global market.

"We very recently received a complaint, and we will see if there is material to launch a formal inquiry," the Dutch regulator's spokesman Murco Mijnlieff told AFP.

The process "could take years" but the competition watchdog "may be able to get results faster because of the possible resemblance to Apple", he added.

The Netherlands fined Apple a total of $52 million (roughly Rs. 396 crore) between January and March this year for similar conditions relating to payments on Apple's App Store.

The watchdog said app developers must be able to use other payment systems than Apple's. Apple has still not complied, and the Dutch regulator is now considering a further fine, Mijnlieff said.

Silicon Valley giants have repeatedly come up against problems in the United States and Europe over alleged anti-competitive behaviour.

The EU formally accused Apple on Friday of unfairly squeezing out its music streaming rivals.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Further reading: Google, Google Play, Apple, Tinder, Apple App Store, Match Group
Google Under Investigation by Dutch Consumer Watchdog Over Play Store Payments
