Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Play Gets New Prepaid Subscription Plans, Flexible Dev Tools to Target Emerging Markets

Google Play Gets New Prepaid Subscription Plans, Flexible Dev Tools to Target Emerging Markets

Google expects these changes to boost subscription revenue in India and Southeast Asia.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 12 May 2022 18:50 IST
Google Play Gets New Prepaid Subscription Plans, Flexible Dev Tools to Target Emerging Markets

Photo Credit: Google

Google Play now gives developers the option to create region-specific offers

Highlights
  • Google announced these changes today during the Google I/O event
  • These changes may reduce the operation costs for developers
  • Google Play Pass subscription service has already been released in India

Google Play is receiving new prepaid subscription plans and Console UI to improve the monetisation capabilities of the developers. The announcement was made today during the Google I/O developer conference. These changes are aimed to provide developers with more flexibility in selling subscriptions on the Play Store. They now have the option to set up multiple base plans and offers. These new changes are expected to reduce the operation costs for developers by reducing the need to create and manage new SKUs.

Google has confirmed that it has already made changes to the Play Console for developers by separating the existing SKUs into subscriptions, base plans, and offers. This has given developers the new option of selling a 1-month prepaid plan to their users as well as an auto-renewing plan or annual auto-renewing plan. The prepaid plans can be extended through in-app purchases or from Google Play. These plans are expected to boost subscription revenue for developers in regions like India and Southeast Asia where the "pay-as-you-go model is standard." They could also attract users who are hesitant towards purchasing auto-renewal plans.

Developers can now also have the flexibility of supporting their base plans with special offers. Offers can be customised to provide different pricing in specific regions. They can also be used to give special prices to eligible users. This might be a great opportunity for developers to regain subscribers by releasing custom offers like second-chance free trials or win-back offers.

Google sees great potential in the subscription model. This year in March it released the Google Play Pass in India, which provides users access to apps and games without ads, in-app purchases, and upfront fees. Android users in India can purchase this service by paying Rs. 99 per month or Rs. 889 annually. Google has also released a prepaid plan for the Play Pass at Rs. 109 for a one-month subscription.

How is Alexa faring in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Play, Google, Android
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Oppo Reno 8 SE Specifications Tipped, Said to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 1300, 50-Megapixel Camera

Related Stories

Google Play Gets New Prepaid Subscription Plans, Flexible Dev Tools to Target Emerging Markets
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 30 First Impressions : Sleek and Powerful
  2. OnePlus Nord Buds Review
  3. Google Pixel 6a With Tensor SoC, Dual Cameras Launched: Details
  4. Avatar: The Way of Water Trailer Viewed 148.6 Million Times in 24 Hours
  5. Motorola Edge 30 With Snapdragon 778G+ SoC Launched in India: All Details
  6. Google Pixel Watch, Pixel Buds Pro Launched at I/O 2022
  7. Sony Bravia 32W830K Smart TV With Google TV Launched in India
  8. Tata Nexon EV Max With Higher Battery Capacity and Range Launched in India
  9. Sony Xperia Ace III With Snapdragon 480 5G SoC Launched: Price, Details
  10. Infinix Note 12i With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Goes Official
#Latest Stories
  1. Sonos Ray Budget Soundbar With Dolby Digital Support Launched: Details
  2. Samsung Galaxy A31 Starts Receiving Android 12-Based One UI 4.1 Update: Report
  3. OnePlus Nord 2T Launch Date Set for May 19, Now Deleted Official YouTube Video Tips
  4. Black Hole Image of Sagittarius A* Unveiled by Scientists, From the Centre of the Milky Way Galaxy
  5. Parkinson’s Disease Might Find Potential Treatment in These Designer Neurons
  6. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Leaked Renders Hint at a Lighter Device, to Miss Built-in S Pen Slot
  7. Google Play Gets New Prepaid Subscription Plans, Flexible Dev Tools to Target Emerging Markets
  8. Oppo Reno 8 SE Specifications Tipped, Said to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 1300, 50-Megapixel Camera
  9. Xiaomi Funds Worth $478 Million Said to Be Frozen by ED During Alleged Tax Evasion Investigation
  10. Ola S1 Pro Accident Allegedly Severely Injures 65-Year-Old Man Due to Reverse Mode Glitch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.