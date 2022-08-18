Technology News
Indian Apps, Games Saw 200 Percent Growth in Monthly Active Users on Google Play in 2021: Details

Google Play Partnerships Director Aditya Swamy said there has been an 80 percent increase in consumers spends in 2021 compared to 2019.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 18 August 2022 18:16 IST
Local developers are also finding global audiences with Indian apps and games

Highlights
  • India has crossed a major milestone of 100 unicorns
  • Indian apps and games saw a 200 percent increase in active monthly users
  • More than 2.5 billion people in over 190 countries use Google Play

Indian apps and games saw a 200 percent increase in active monthly users in 2021 compared to 2019, a Google Play official said in a blog post on Thursday. Google Play Partnerships Director Aditya Swamy in the blog said there has been an 80 percent increase in consumers spends in 2021 compared to 2019 on Google Play. "Indian apps and games saw a 200 percent increase in active monthly users and an 80 percent increase in consumers spends in 2021 compared to 2019 on Google Play. Local developers are also finding global audiences with Indian apps and games seeing a 150 percent increase in time spent by users outside India in 2021 compared to 2019 on Google Play," Swamy said.

Swamy said that India has crossed a major milestone of 100 unicorns — a privately held startup valued at over $1 billion (roughly Rs. 7,900 crore) — and a significant portion of these were businesses powered by apps.

He said the enterprising and thriving ecosystem of developers and startups in the country has helped Google Play, which has completed 10 years in India, create a vibrant ecosystem of amazing apps across categories.

"Especially in the past two years, we have seen apps across categories such as education, payments, health, entertainment, and gaming witness stupendous growth," Swamy said.

He said that there has been great momentum in gaming too with Ludo King becoming one of the first Indian games to cross 500 million downloads.

Swamy said more than 2.5 billion people in over 190 countries use Google Play every month to discover apps, games, and digital content and more than two million developers work with the organisation to build their businesses and reach people across the globe.

