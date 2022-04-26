Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Play to Start Showing Data Safety Section With Apple's App Store Like Privacy Labels From Wednesday

Google Play to Start Showing Data Safety Section With Apple's App Store-Like Privacy Labels From Wednesday

Developers have almost three months to complete the section with information about what data their apps are collecting and for what purposes.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 26 April 2022 21:00 IST
Google Play to Start Showing Data Safety Section With Apple's App Store-Like Privacy Labels From Wednesday

Photo Credit: Google

Google Play will start showing Data safety section with information on app data access

Highlights
  • Google originally announced its move last year
  • Play store will show the section on each app listings
  • Apple implemented a similar feature in 2020

Google on Tuesday announced the release of its Data safety section in Google Play that will allow users to look at the information about how apps collect, share, and secure their data. The move, which was first announced in May last year, is similar to how Apple introduced privacy nutrition labels in 2020. All developers publishing their apps on Google Play are required to complete the new section with information about how their apps collect and share user data by as early as July 20.

Users will start seeing the Data safety section in Google Play from Wednesday, Google said in a blog post. The section will have different elements to let users know what data an app is collecting and for what purpose it is being collected. It will also show users whether the developer of the listed app is sharing their data with third parties.

Google said that the Data safety section will help users get "more visibility into how apps collect, share, secure their data" on their Android devices.

Information developers can show in the Data safety section, as per Google:

  • Whether the developer is collecting data and for what purpose.
  • Whether the developer is sharing data with third parties.
  • The app's security practices, like encryption of data in transit and whether users can ask for data to be deleted.
  • Whether a qualifying app has committed to following Google Play's Families Policy to better protect children in the Play store.
  • Whether the developer has validated their security practices against a global security standard (more specifically, the MASVS).

Users will start seeing the section when they are visiting one of the app listings on Google Play.

Google initially informed developers about the change last year. It also confirmed at the time that alongside apps from other developers, Google apps will also be a part of the update and will show data safety information in the new section.

One of the issues that several researchers pointed out with Apple's nutrition labels is the list of fake and misleading privacy labels. In some cases, app developers didn't even include all the elements for which they were taking user data. All this is majorly due to negligence at Apple's level as it has not made any rigorous restrictions for developers to provide accurate information and filter out the apps carrying misleading labels.

Google on its part said last year that the apps that "don't become compliant will be subject to policy enforcement." It also stated that new app submissions and app updates starting the second quarter "must include the information" on their listings.

However, the Android maker has not yet provided any guidelines on how it would handle misinformation from developers.

Play Store already has the problem of fake apps that even spread malware several times in the past. Some of those apps were pulled by Google when reported, though. It, thus, seems interesting to see how the official Android store will be able to deal with any false information that may come from, at least, some developers.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to Google for a comment on the matter and will update this article once the company responds.

Should you buy a 4G or 5G budget phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Play, Google Data safety section, Google, Android
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Tecno Phantom X India Launch Set for April 29: Expected Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Google Play to Start Showing Data Safety Section With Apple's App Store-Like Privacy Labels From Wednesday
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 10R 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Prices Tipped Ahead of Launch
  2. Nokia G21 With 90Hz Display, '3-Day Battery Life' Launched in India
  3. Nokia 105 (2022), 105 Plus Feature Phones With Wireless FM Launched in India
  4. Tecno Phantom X with Officially Teased to Arrive in India Soon
  5. Poco M4 5G India Launch Date Set for April 29: All You Need to Know
  6. Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal Set to Receive $42 Million If Terminated
  7. Philips 55PUT8115/94 Ultra-HD 4K 55-inch LED Smart Android TV Review
  8. Moto G52 With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched in India
  9. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  10. Nokia G21, Nokia G11 Tipped to Launch on April 26: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Play to Start Showing Data Safety Section With Apple's App Store-Like Privacy Labels From Wednesday
  2. Tecno Phantom X India Launch Set for April 29: Expected Price, Specifications
  3. Instagram's New Enhanced Tags on Reels Makes It Easier for Creators to Get Credit
  4. Moto G62 5G Specifications Tipped by Listings; 6,000mAh Battery, Android 12 Expected
  5. Nitin Gadkari Urges Advance Action Over EV Fire Incidents, Shares Concerns Over Rising Temperature on EV Batteries
  6. Microsoft Teams Will Soon Be Available to Download From Microsoft Store
  7. Poco F4 GT With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, 120W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Apple Ships a Million 'Made in India' iPhone Units in Q1 2022: CyberMedia Research
  9. Diablo Immortal Gets June 2 Release Date, Also Coming to PC
  10. Nokia Licensee HMD Global to Boost Exports From India, Calls It Key Destination for Manufacturing
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.