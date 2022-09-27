Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Photos Update With Redesigned Memories Feature Rolling Out: All Details

Google Photos Update With Redesigned Memories Feature Rolling Out: All Details

The latest update rollout sees the Google Photos application on Android undergo UI and vertical scroll gesture enhancements.

Written by Anees Hussain, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 27 September 2022 13:42 IST
Google Photos Update With Redesigned Memories Feature Rolling Out: All Details

Photo Credit: Google

Google Photos Memories feature now sports a cleaner aesthetic

Highlights
  • Google announced a revamped Memories feature this month
  • The update adds a vertical swipe gesture for Memories
  • Google Photos could get collage-editor updates in October

Google Photos is being updated with a revamped Memories feature, after the changes were recently announced by the company. The rollout is part of a larger upgrade to the Memories feature, which was first introduced to users in 2019. With the latest update, the Memories feature now sports a cleaner aesthetic, smoother vertical scroll gesture for switching between the AI-generated images. Users can also take advantage of video flipbooks, a subtle zoom effect, bolder title font, and re-positioned photo details. Google has also added a quick exit button replacing the vertical swipe, and the ability to create a share-link for friends and family called Shared Memories.

According to a 9to5Google report, Google has begun rolling out the updated Memories feature to users. The company is yet to release the remainder of updates promised in its initial announcement. The promised bundle is intended to build on user-friendly creator tools and a cinematic audio-visual experience through an inbuilt collage editor called Styles, AI-powered story creation, and instrumental background music integration capabilities, according to Google.

Cinematic photos, a feature launched in 2020 that utilises AI to create 3D rendered representations of users' photos shown in Memories, is also expected to have added capabilities that transform multiple still photos into an end-to-end cinematic experience, the company confirmed. This update will bring the user experience on Memories closer to that of Stories and Memories on Instagram and Facebook, at a time when social-media companies are increasing their focus on audio-visual content.

The in-built collage editor, Styles, which is yet to be rolled out, draws its inspiration from old scrapbooks and will allow users to automatically add graphic art to memories, according to the company.It is reportedly expected to be rolled out sometime in October.

Google One subscribers and Pixel phone users will also be able to use additional editing features such as Portrait Light or HDR within their collages and access more than 30 additional designs.

The company also earlier confirmed that users will continue to have control over hiding photos of certain people or time periods from showing up in Memories and that the latest updates will be rolled out to Google users in a phased manner.

This week, we discuss Android 13 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Photos
House of the Dragon Episode 7 Trailer: Tensions Rise as the Dragon Vhagar Is Stolen
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Best Gadgets Under Rs. 5,000

Related Stories

Google Photos Update With Redesigned Memories Feature Rolling Out: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Best Gadgets Under Rs. 5,000
  2. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale: Best Deals on Wearables
  3. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale: Best Offers on Electronics
  4. Amazon Great Indian Festival: Best Deals on Laptops, Tablets
  5. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale: Best Offers on Large Appliances
  6. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Best Deals on Smartwatches, More Wearables
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. Samsung Cashback Credit Card With Year-Long Discounts Launched: Details
  9. Lenovo Tab P12 Pro Review: Can It Replace Your Laptop?
  10. Google Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7 Price Leaked Ahead of Launch: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Pixel 7 Allegedly Spotted on Amazon Ahead of October 6 Launch, Price Leaked
  2. Infinix Zero Series Handset to Feature 60-Megapixel Selfie Camera With OIS: Report
  3. Tether Announces Launch on Polkadot to Improve Web3 Footprint
  4. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale: Best Deals Under Rs. 5,000
  5. South Korea Asks KuCoin, OKX to Freeze Bitcoin Tied to Terra's Do Kwon: All Details
  6. Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ Spotted on 3C Certification Website, 25W Charging Support Tipped: Details
  7. NASA's DART Mission First Step Towards Preventing Possible Asteroid Armageddon, Indian Scientists Say
  8. Arm Appoints Jason Child as CFO Ahead of Preparations for Public Listing
  9. US Senators Push for Limits on Law Enforcement's Purchase of Warrantless Cellphone Tracking Tools
  10. Mastercard’s NFT-Customised Debit Cards Featuring Bored Apes, Moonbirds Go Live
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.