Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Photos Introduces Collage Editor, Revamps Memories Feature: All Details

Google Photos Introduces Collage Editor, Revamps Memories Feature: All Details

Google Photos now shows users snippets from videos in the Memories feature.

Written by Anees Hussain, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 16 September 2022 19:34 IST
Google Photos Introduces Collage Editor, Revamps Memories Feature: All Details

Photo Credit: Google

Google Photos will soon play instrumental music for its Memories feature

Highlights
  • Google Photos added support for a Memories feature in 2019
  • The Memories features is receiving a revamp with a focus on videos
  • Google Photos will also let users create image collages in the app

Google Photos is set to receive an update that will give users access to a range of creative tools including an in-built collage editor, as well as a revamped Memories feature with brand-new cinematic visual effects and music support. The company announced the changes earlier this week. It will be rolled out to users as part of a larger upgrade to Google Photos' Memories feature, which was first introduced to users in 2019. The search giant also revealed that the Memories feature now has more than 3.5 million monthly views.

The company announced in a blog post that it was revamping its Memories feature that lets users look back at their timeline of older photos through a cinematic audio-visual experience, similar to Stories and Memories on Instagram and Facebook. Google Photos' Memories will now automatically select and trim the best snippets by utilising machine learning, according to the company.

Google also says that the updated version of its Memories feature will also start to use instrumental music. Meanwhile the service will compile multiple rendered 3D models of still photos with background music in its “Cinematic Photos” visual effect feature.

The still images in Memories will also appear more immersive to users with automatic subtle zooming video effects, according to Google.

Google Photos is also adding support for an inbuilt collage editor called Styles, where users can edit collages through grid arrangement and even add a background. The company says that the Styles feature draws inspiration from old scrapbooks, where graphic art is automatically added to memories in an attempt to make them pop.

Users will also be able to share Memories easily, but the company says that the share feature is currently limited to Android and will soon be rolled out on iOS and the Web.

Google One subscribers and Pixel phone users will also be able to use additional editing features such as Portrait Light or HDR within their collages and access more than 30 additional designs. The launch will feature limited-time styles from featured artists Shantell Martin and Lisa Congdon.

The company also confirmed that users will continue to have control over hiding photos of certain people or time periods from showing up in Memories. The latest update will be rolled out to Google users in a gradually phased manner, according to Google.

Buying an affordable 5G smartphone today usually means you will end up paying a "5G tax". What does that mean for those looking to get access to 5G networks as soon as they launch? Find out on this week's episode. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Photos
YouTube Working on ML That Flips Landscape Video Ads Into Vertical Formats

Related Stories

Google Photos Introduces Collage Editor, Revamps Memories Feature: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Sale: Samsung Galaxy S22+, S21 FE 5G Discounts Announced
  2. Nokia 5710 XpressAudio With Inbuilt TWS Earphones Launched in India
  3. iPhone 13 Series Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale Prices Teased: Details
  4. Realme GT Neo 3T With Snapdragon 870 SoC Launched in India: Details
  5. Redmi 11 Prime 5G Review: Budget 5G Experience, but at What Cost?
  6. iPhone 14 Lineup, Watch Series 8, Watch SE (2nd Gen) First Sale in India Today
  7. Vivo X80 Lite Price, Renders, Specifications Surface Online: Details Here
  8. Vu Glo LED Ultra-HD TV Series Launched in India: All Details
  9. Here Are the Prices, Deals on iPhone 14 Models Across E-Commerce Platforms
  10. Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition With Colour Changing Rear Panel Debuts in India: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Has Fixed iPhone 14 Series iMessage, FaceTime Issues in Latest iOS 16 Update: All Details
  2. Google Photos Introduces Collage Editor, Revamps Memories Feature: All Details
  3. YouTube Working on ML That Flips Landscape Video Ads Into Vertical Formats
  4. Realme 10 (4G) Reportedly Spotted on Indian BIS, Indonesia Telecom, and NBTC: Details
  5. UIDAI to Prompt Aadhaar Card Holders to Update Biometrics Once Every 10 Years, Says Official
  6. Rogue Squadron: Patty Jenkins-Helmed Star Wars Spin-Off Movie Removed From Disney’s Calendar: Report
  7. Vivo X Fold+ Leaked Images Hint at Design, Specifications: Details
  8. Self-Spreading Malware Attacking Gamers, Stealing Credentials via YouTube: Kaspersky
  9. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra 12GB RAM Variant to Launch in India Soon: All Details
  10. Blankos Block Party Becomes First Web3 Title to Be Listed on Epic Games Store
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.