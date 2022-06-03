Technology News
Google Pay Hinglish Support Rolled Out on iOS and Android

Google Pay now officially supports nine languages.

By David Delima | Updated: 3 June 2022 17:57 IST
Google Pay Hinglish Support Rolled Out on iOS and Android

Various elements of the Google Pay interface will show text in Hinglish, a mix of Hindi and English

Highlights
  • Google Pay Hinglish support was first announced in November 2021
  • The company said over 350 million people use Hinglish as default
  • Google Pay is the first Google app to add support for Hinglish

Google Pay has added support for Hinglish — a hybrid mix of Hindi and English — as one of the officially supported languages on the app. The company's payments app, which is based on the National Payments Corporation of India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) now supports nine languages. It is the first Google app to add support for the hybrid language. Users who have updated to the latest version of Google Pay on Android and iOS can set their language to Hinglish.

The addition of Hinglish as one of the officially supported languages on Google Pay was spotted by OnlyTech. Users who have updated to the latest version of Google Pay on Android and iOS should be able to select Hinglish instead of English or Hindi, based on their preference. Gadgets 360 was able to confirm the presence of Hinglish as an option on Google Pay on both Android and iOS.

How to change your Google Pay language to Hinglish:

  1. Update Google Pay to the latest version via the Google Play store or App Store.
  2. Tap your profile photo at the top right corner of the screen.
  3. Select Settings > Personal info
  4. Tap on the Language option.
  5. Select Hinglish, the third option in the list.

Upon selecting Hinglish in Google Pay, various parts of the interface will now sport hybrid translations of common terms. “Scan any QR code” reads “Koi bhi QR scan karein”, while "Show transaction history” is displayed as “Transaction history dekhein”. Meanwhile, the New payment button now says Naya payment in Hinglish.

The addition of Hinglish was first announced by the company in November last year at its Google for India 2021 event. At the time, Google had revealed it would allow users to access Google Pay in a conversational hybrid of Hindi and English that uses Hindi words with English script. The company had said Hinglish would be available to users in India starting in early 2022, and would benefit 350 million users who have set it as their default language.

Google Pay for Android and iOS now supports nine languages — Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Hinglish, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil, and Telugu. While Google Pay is the first app to support the hybrid language, it opens the door for support to be added to more Google apps in the future.

We discuss the best of Google I/O 2022 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Google Pay, Google Pay Hinglish, Hinglish, Localisation

Further reading: Google Pay, Google Pay Hinglish, Hinglish, Localisation
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Google Pay Hinglish Support Rolled Out on iOS and Android
