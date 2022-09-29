Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Reportedly Testing Message Reactions to SMS From iPhone Users: All Details

Google Reportedly Testing Message Reactions to SMS From iPhone Users: All Details

Google will now send iPhone users a text describing which emoji was used, every time a user reacts to an SMS from the Google Messages app.

By ANI |  Updated: 29 September 2022 18:30 IST
Google Reportedly Testing Message Reactions to SMS From iPhone Users: All Details

Google has already updated its Messages app to understand which message the reaction was for

Highlights
  • Google has already updated its Messages app
  • Google is now poking back at iPhone users
  • Google reportedly pulled an Apple

Google recently launched a campaign last month titled #GetTheMessage that aimed to convince Apple to support Rich Communication Services (RCS) messaging on iPhones. According to a report Google's efforts to improve messaging between Android and iPhone users are apparent with the latest feature being tested on the app. A Reddit user has spotted that the Google Messages app is testing the ability to react to messages sent from iPhones. When an Android user reacts to an SMS from an iPhone user, they will see a message showing an emoji was used to react to a message.

According to a report by Android Police, Google pulled an Apple. If you recall, iOS users can react to SMS messages, which send an SMS message back to the recipient (in this case an Android phone) which includes a message that specifies which reaction was used, along with the quoted message text, perceived by many users as annoying.

Google has already updated its Messages app to understand which message the reaction was for, and the app instead displays an emoji next to the message itself. With the new implementation, Google is now poking back at iPhone users, showing them a similar text-only version of a reaction to an SMS message, as per the report.

Reacting to messages with an emoji isn't a novel concept. Plenty of cross-platform messaging apps including WhatsApp, Telegram, Messenger, Skype, Microsoft Teams, and Instagram come with support for reacting to messages or media with an emoji.

At this point, the only market where this really matters is iOS and Android users who live in the US, where many users prefer to use the phone's default messaging experience. In Android's case, that's the default Google Messages app with RCS, while the Messages app is the default on the iPhone.

Can Moto's new premium phones take on iPhone, OnePlus, and Samsung? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, iPhone
International Telecommunication Union Election: Russia, US in Race to Lead UN Telecommunications Agency

Related Stories

Google Reportedly Testing Message Reactions to SMS From iPhone Users: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo A17 With 50-Megapixel Main Camera, Leather-Feel Design Launched
  2. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale: Best Deals Under Rs. 5,000
  3. Google Pixel 7 Price Leaked via Alleged Amazon Listing Ahead of Launch
  4. Asus Zenbook Pro 17 With AMD Ryzen 6000 Series Processors Launched: All Details
  5. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Best Offers on Laptops
  6. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best Offers on Gadgets
  7. Realme 10 With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, 8GB RAM Surfaces on Geekbench
  8. Samsung Rolls Out One UI 5 Beta 3 Seemingly Cloning iOS 16 Lock Screen
  9. Apple Said to Drop Plans to Increase iPhone 14 Production: Details
  10. Vivo X90 Series May Offer a Faster MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC Variant
#Latest Stories
  1. Optus Data Breach: Australia Plans Tough Data Protection Laws After Telecoms Cyberattack
  2. Google Reportedly Testing Message Reactions to SMS From iPhone Users: All Details
  3. International Telecommunication Union Election: Russia, US in Race to Lead UN Telecommunications Agency
  4. Pantera Capital Seeks to Launch $1.25 Billion Blockchain Fund to Tap Into Growing Appetite for Digital Assets
  5. Moto G72 India Launch Date Set for October 3, Teased to Feature 108-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras
  6. Vivo X90 Series Tipped to Include Next-Gen MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC Variant
  7. Money Heist Berlin Cast Lineup Revealed, Begins Production at Netflix
  8. UAE's Ministry of Economy Set to Make Metaverse Debut, Adopt Web3 Technology at Wider Level
  9. Samsung Galaxy Smartphones Could Be Affected by Battery Swelling Problem, YouTuber Claims
  10. Oppo A17, Oppo A17K and Oppo A77s Price in India Leaked, Tipped to Launch Soon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.