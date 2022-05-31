Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Pauses RCS Ads Coming on Messages App in India to Address User Complaints

Google Pauses RCS Ads Coming on Messages App in India to Address User Complaints

"We are disabling this feature in India while we work with the industry to improve the experience for users," a Google spokesperson said.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 31 May 2022 18:36 IST
Google Pauses RCS Ads Coming on Messages App in India to Address User Complaints

Google Messages will continue to allow businesses to communicate with their customers

Highlights
  • Google Messages saw an uproar due to increasing ads through RCS
  • Users had reported issues with growing number of ads on the app
  • Google has taken the measure apparently as a result of user complaints

Google has paused the feature offered to businesses using Rich Communication Services (RCS) to deliver ads in India through its Messages app — as a result of an uproar among users for getting spam. Although RCS is meant as an upgrade over the existing short messaging service (SMS) by offering rich media and interactivity, a list of businesses in the country were found to be abusing the new messaging experience by starting to give a large number of ads to users.

In a statement to Gadgets 360, a Google spokesperson said that the company decided to disable the feature allowing businesses to show ads through RCS on Google Messages as a result of violating its policies.

"We are aware that some businesses are abusing our anti-spam policies to send promotional messages to users in India," the spokesperson said, adding, "We are disabling this feature in India while we work with the industry to improve the experience for users."

Google has stopped ads from being circulated through RCS messaging since the past week as a result of the update. However, there is no clarity on how long the ongoing restriction will be in place for businesses as it seems to be a temporary measure responding to user complaints and to make systems more robust to limit instances of ad abuses in the future.

The issue with growing ads on Google Messages in India came into limelight earlier this month.

Affected users had taken to Twitter and other social media platforms to report issues with the increasing number of ads on Google Messages over the past few months. As brought into notice by Ishan Agarwal, the promotional content was annoying users especially due to the fact that it was coming on the app that comes pre-installed and is default on most Android phones nowadays.

Some users even completely disabled the RCS experience on Google Messages to get rid of pesky ads.

A large part of the promotional content included personal loan ads that were pushed by banks and financial institutions including Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bajaj Finserv. Some of the ads were, however, shown by small loan apps.

The ads appearing on the Google Messages app were coming from 'Verified Business' accounts. The content could, therefore, be considered as a regular communication by some users.

It is important to note that while businesses are no longer able to show ads on Google Messages, business customers can still use RCS to communicate with their customers on the app.

Should you pick Vivo over Galaxy S22 and OnePlus 10 Pro? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Messages, Google RCS, Rich Communication Services, RCS, Google
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a principal correspondent for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Greece, Saudi Arabia Said to Partner for Laying Fibre Optic Data Cable to Link Europe With Asia

Related Stories

Google Pauses RCS Ads Coming on Messages App in India to Address User Complaints
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Airtel Offers Complimentary 1GB Data for 3 Days to Select Users: Report
  2. Airtel Brings 3 New Broadband Plans With Access to OTT Platforms, TV Channels
  3. Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  4. Jio Game Controller With Up to 8-Hour Battery Life Launched in India: Details
  5. iQoo Neo 6 First Impressions: A Fresh Start
  6. iQoo Neo 6 With Snapdragon 870 SoC, Triple Cameras Launched in India
  7. Honor 70 Series With OLED Display, 54-Megapixel Primary Camera Launched
  8. Sony HT-A7000 Soundbar and SA-SW3 Wireless Subwoofer Review
  9. Realme GT Neo 3 Naruto Edition Launched: All Details
  10. Pixel 7 Alleged Prototype Appears on eBay Months Before Official Debut
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Are the Best-Selling Neckband Earphones in India in Q1 2022: Counterpoint Research
  2. Apple Continues to Lead as Global Smartwatch Market Grows 13 Percent YoY in Q1 2022: Report
  3. Google Pauses RCS Ads Coming on Messages App in India to Address User Complaints
  4. Greece, Saudi Arabia Said to Partner for Laying Fibre Optic Data Cable to Link Europe With Asia
  5. Samsung Takes Top Spot in Indian Tablet Market in Q1 2022, Beats Apple's Premium Tablets: Report
  6. The Longest Night Netflix Release Date Set for July 8; Teaser Trailer for Thriller Jailbreak Series Revealed
  7. NASA Shares Video as Ingenuity Helicopter Completes Record-Breaking 25 Flights on Mars
  8. Amazfit GTS 2 New Version India Launch Set for June 5, Smartwatch Listed on Amazon India
  9. Oppo A53 5G Getting Stable Android 12-Based ColorOS 12 Update in India, Global Roll Out May Soon Follow
  10. Airtel, Jio, Vodafone Idea Expected to Hike Tariffs in Second Half of 2022 for Revenue Growth: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.