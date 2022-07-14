Technology News
  Google Meet Adds New Whiteboard Functionality With Third Party 'Miro' Integration

Google Meet Adds New Whiteboard Functionality With Third-Party ‘Miro’ Integration

Miro is a third-party online whiteboarding app for ideating and problem solving as a group in Google Meet.

By Apoorva Sinha | Updated: 14 July 2022 12:47 IST
Google Meet Adds New Whiteboard Functionality With Third-Party ‘Miro’ Integration

Photo Credit: Google

Google has launched Miro within Google Meet

Highlights
  • Miro integration is now available all Google Meet users
  • The service allows collaboration on a Miro board during a Meet call
  • Google Meet users can now use a wide range of tools and templates

Google Meet has added support for additional ‘whiteboard' functionality via a third-party app, the company announced on Wednesday. The popular video meeting service announced support for Miro, a third-party whiteboarding service that will be accessible to Google Workspace customers, as well as users with personal Google accounts. Competitors like Zoom also offer whiteboard functionality accessible during video meetings. Users can now use Miro's collection of drawing tools, templates, comments, and other features directly from Google Meet, according to the company.

Google announced in a blog post on Wednesday to announce the availability of Miro within Google Meet to collaborate during video meetings. Miro is a third-party online whiteboarding app for ideating and problem solving as a group, which can now be used in Google Meet.

The integration of Miro into Google Meet offers a range of tools and templates, such as brainstorming with digital sticky notes and planning workflows for the users during a call or a team meeting. Moreover, Miro also lets users create a new board, continue to iterate on an existing one or pull up the one they have attached to their meeting invite. Google says that users don't even need a Miro account. With guest access, users can start a board and save it for up to 24 hours.

"Once you select a board, Miro launches and you'll see all meeting participants and Meet features available in the side panel. You can chat, hand-raise, participate in polls, and use all the Meet features you love, all without having to navigate away from Miro," Google explained in the blog post.

The launch of Miro within Google Meet is available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers. It is also available to users with personal Google Accounts. However, the feature won't be available for users with a Google Family Link Account or those who are under the age of 18, according to the company.

Comments

Apoorva Sinha
Apoorva Sinha
Apoorva Sinha is a Sub-Editor and writes for Gadgets 360.
Samsung Galaxy M13, Galaxy M13 5G With RAM Plus, Auto Data Switching Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Google Meet Adds New Whiteboard Functionality With Third-Party ‘Miro’ Integration
