Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Meet Will Now Remove You From Empty Calls, Relocate Host Controls

Google Meet Will Now Remove You From Empty Calls, Relocate Host Controls

Google Meet will remove you from a meeting if you don't respond to a prompt in two minutes.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 8 April 2022 13:40 IST
Google Meet Will Now Remove You From Empty Calls, Relocate Host Controls

Photo Credit: Google

The leave empty call reminders feature is being rolled out to Google Meet for desktop and iOS

Highlights
  • New feature will prompt users if they forget to leave a meeting on Google
  • Google Meet users can manually disable Leave empty call reminders
  • New features will reach out to eligible users over the coming weeks

Google Meet is adding new improvements to make video meetings more productive. The video-calling platform will now allow you to exit from meetings when you are the only user left. With this update, when you're the only participant in a meeting for five minutes, you'll receive a prompt asking whether you want to stay or leave the meeting. If you don't respond after two minutes, you will automatically leave the meeting. Further, in order to make switching between menus easier, Google is centralising host management controls in the Meet. They are now consolidated into a central location under the Host controls menu. The controls were earlier found in multiple locations.

Google on Thursday announced the new updates for Google Meet via a blog post. With the new “Leave empty call reminders” feature, when a user is the only person in a meeting for five minutes, they will receive a prompt asking whether they want to stay or leave the meeting. If they don't respond after two minutes, they will be automatically pulled out of the meeting. Google says this functionality will help to avoid situations where your audio or video is unintentionally shared. Google Meet for desktop and iOS devices can enjoy this feature initially. It is said to reach Android devices soon.

The functionality will be turned on by default for all users. They can manually turn it off on the Web by heading to Settings > General > Switch off Leave empty calls. On iOS, users can select the account they want to switch off the settings on the Settings menu and tap on the Leave Empty Calls option.

Additionally, host management controls are getting centralised on the platform. With this, the host and co-host controls will be arranged in one place under the Host controls menu in Google Meet. Google says the change will make it easier to manage meeting settings by eliminating the need to switch between menus. This update will be available only on Google Meet for desktops.

Google confirmed that it started to make the Leave empty call reminders available to all Google Workspace customers and G Suite Basic, Business customers, and users with personal Google accounts. Host management menu update is available for all users.

The improvements will start rolling out on April 11 for users on the Rapid Release domains. It will be made available to all users in the coming weeks. It may take up to 15 days for all users to see these changes.

Can OnePlus 10 Pro beat iPhone 13 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Meet, Google Meet Features, Google Meet Update, Leave empty call reminders, Google, Host Management controls
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Apple Planning to Introduce OLED Displays to Future iPad, MacBook Models: Report

Related Stories

Google Meet Will Now Remove You From Empty Calls, Relocate Host Controls
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Microsoft CEO Warns of the Impact of All Those Late-Night Emails
  2. Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Goes on Sale in India Today: All Details
  3. Moto G22 With Quad Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Debuts in India
  4. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G With 108-Megapixel Quad Cameras Launched: All Details
  5. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Price in India Finally Confirmed
  6. Amazfit GTS 2 Mini New Version Price in India Officially Confirmed
  7. Tata Neu E-Commerce App Launched
  8. Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) First Look, Full Specifications Leaked
  9. OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro With 4K UHD Display Launched in India
  10. OnePlus 10, OnePlus 10 Ultra Tipped to Be in the Works
#Latest Stories
  1. Hubble Captures Supermassive Black Hole Hidden Behind Dust
  2. Tesla's Texas GigaFactory Will Ramp Up Production of Electric Vehicles and Batteries
  3. WhatsApp Disables Automatic Saving of Media to Gallery or Camera Roll for Disappearing Chats
  4. Strike Partners With Shopify and Others to Help Merchants Accept Bitcoin Payments
  5. Google Meet Will Now Remove You From Empty Calls, Relocate Host Controls
  6. Apple Planning to Introduce OLED Displays to Future iPad, MacBook Models: Report
  7. Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Sets Up Task Force to Promote Animation, VFX, Gaming Sector
  8. OnePlus 10 Tipped to Get MediaTek Dimesity 9000 SoC, OnePlus 10 Ultra Said to Be in the Works
  9. Coinbase Vouches Lawful Working in India as Its UPI-Buy Feature Faces NPCI Disapproval
  10. BharatPe CEO Apologises for Misleading Social Media Post on Former Company Chief, Non-Payment of Salaries
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.