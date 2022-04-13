Technology News
  Google Bringing Meet Directly to Docs, Slides, Sheets in the Same Tab

Google Bringing Meet Directly to Docs, Slides, Sheets in the Same Tab

The new Google Meet feature will let users start a call in the same tab while working on any of the three app.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 13 April 2022 17:30 IST
Google Bringing Meet Directly to Docs, Slides, Sheets in the Same Tab

Photo Credit: Google

In the screenshot shared by Google introducing the feature, Meet integration is shown on the desktop

Highlights
  • The Google Meet feature will enable users to quickly start a meeting
  • This lets everyone in the meeting to collaborate in realtime
  • Google Meet collaboration is expected to roll out in the coming weeks

Google Meet has launched a new feature that brings Meet directly to Docs, Slides, and Sheets. The feature was revealed as a part of new Google Workplace announcements. The new feature will let users start a Meet call in the same tab while working on any of the three apps and is said to roll out in the coming weeks. The feature is expected to roll out to the Web first. Google Meet has been adding new improvements to make video meetings more productive. The video-calling platform had recently announced that it will allow you to exit from meetings when you are the only user left.

Google announced the latest collaboration of Google Meet with Docs, Slides, and Sheets as a part of new Google Workspace announcements. The new feature will enable users to quickly start a meeting and bring it to a document, spreadsheet, or presentation letting them present the content to all the meeting attendees. This lets everyone in the meeting to collaborate in real-time while having a conversation—all from the same tab.

In the screenshot shared by Google introducing the feature, Meet integration is shown on the desktop. As of now there is no news of the feature rolling out to smartphones and it's unclear how that might work. The Google Meet collaboration feature is expected to roll out in the coming weeks.

The video-calling platform had announced last week that it will now allow you to exit from meetings when you are the only user left. With this update, when you're the only participant in a meeting for five minutes, you'll receive a prompt asking whether you want to stay or leave the meeting. If you don't respond after two minutes, you will automatically leave the meeting. Further, in order to make switching between menus easier, Google is centralising host management controls in the Meet. They are now consolidated into a central location under the Host controls menu. The controls were earlier found in multiple locations.

