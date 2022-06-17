Google Meet gets Picture-in-Picture mode on Chrome. Meet has been one of the most preferable online platforms for official meetings and educational classes. Now the search giant has added a nifty picture-in-picture mode to Meet, which will allow users to see up to four video tiles of meeting attendees in a floating window on top of other applications. Additionally, Google Meet also gets a new multi-pinning feature on Chrome.

Google Meet is getting new features on Chrome. Google took it to its official blog to announce the availability of picture-in-picture mode on Meet for Chrome browsers. Users will now be able to see up to four tiles of meeting attendees while taking a Google Meet call on the web.

The Picture-in-Picture option is accessible by tapping the three-dot menu icon next to the hang-up button on the Google Meet app on Chrome.

In addition to this, the online meeting platform also brings multiple pinning video features. Users can now pin multiple videos feeds instead of one. This feature will give access to adjust the view on the app, according to the company.

"We hope these features make it easier for presenters and meeting attendees to stay engaged with their meeting," Google commented on the occasion.

The picture-in-picture and the multi-pinning options for Google Meet users have started rolling out on June 16, and are available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers. It can also be availed by the users who use personal Google Accounts.

Google Meet has recently received an automatic transcription feature for educators signed up to Google's Workspace for Education Plus and Teaching and Learning Upgrade plans. The company also brought polls and Q&A sessions to teachers who use Google Meet to live stream their lessons, potentially opening up more opportunities for interactivity.