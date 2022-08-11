Google has unveiled the live sharing feature for the Google Meet that will allow users to interact with the content that is shared during a video conference. According to the US tech giant, users will be able to interact with YouTube videos, curate a Spotify playlist, and play games like Heads Up!, Uno! Mobiles, or Kahoot!. The company had announced in June that Google plans to integrate the Google Meet feature with the Duo app. The company said that it had started rolling out the update last month.

The US tech giant, Google, said in a blog post that it has unveiled the live sharing feature for the Google Meet app. According to the company, the feature will allow users to interact with the content that is being shared during a video conference. Users will be able to interact with YouTube videos and curate a playlist on Spotify. Additionally, the feature will also allow users to play games like Heads Up!, Uno! Mobile, and Kahoot! during a Google Meet video call.

The company had announced its plan to integrate Google Meet features with the Duo app. With the update, Google has renamed the Duo app to Google Meet. In the blog post, the company also confirmed that it had started rolling out the update for Google Duo app last month. It was reported earlier this month that the company has started widely rolling out the update to a handful of Android and iOS users.

According to Google, the update gives “everyone” access to features like scheduling and joining meetings, virtual backgrounds, and in-meeting chat in addition to the current video calling features. The company also said that new features let users start an instant video call with a group of users.

The update will continue to roll out this month for smartphones and tablets, and will come later to other devices, Google added. The company has advised users to update their Google Duo app to the latest version to ensure a smooth transition to Google Meet. The tech giant also mentioned that the experience remains unchanged for the existing Google Meet users.

Google also said, “Your existing Meet app and icon will change to Google Meet (original). You can continue using this app to join and schedule meetings, but we recommend using the updated Google Meet app to get combined video meeting and calling features all in one place.”