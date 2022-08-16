Google Meet has got some updates in the form of improved quality and performance for background effects. Google says that post updates, the background effects are more accurate with improved background and foreground separation for Google Meet users on the Web. In addition, the company also says that it is also offering support for cloud processing of real-time video effects on the app. Google says that this will help save battery as well as CPU on the device “while optimising effect quality.”

Google announced in a blog post that Google Meet for the Web will now have better background effects with improved performance, including enhanced dbackground and foreground separation. The aim is to mitigate the choppy backgrounds that got washed off during a movement or were not looking up to the mark. Background effects are used in order to hide dirty places from where the meeting is being attended, to limit distractions, and/ or make video calls more fun.

Google has also announced the roll out of a new feature that will help users with devices that are not best designed for running real-time video effects. People with such machines can take the advantage of cloud processing support. The effects can now be processed in the cloud allowing less powerful machines to use background effects in the best way possible. Google says that “Meet automatically adjusts between device-based and cloud-based effect processing to offer the best possible experience.” It is claimed to save battery and up to 30 percent of CPU while optimising effect quality.

Google also says that the first effects that will support the cloud-based processing are background blur and light adjustment. The support for additional effects, which include background replace, will be added in the future. Furthermore, there will be no admin control as well as end user setting for this feature.

As far as the availability is concerned, the improved background and foreground separation is available for all Google Meet users on eligible devices. The cloud-based processing feature is available to Google Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus customers, and Workspace Individual users on eligible devices in eligible countries.

It is not available to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Enterprise Essentials, Education Fundamentals, Education Plus, Frontline, Nonprofits, legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers, and users with personal Google Accounts.