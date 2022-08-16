Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Meet Gets Improved Background Effects, Cloud Processing Support on Web

Google Meet Gets Improved Background Effects, Cloud Processing Support on Web

Google says Meet cloud processing feature will save battery and CPU load.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 16 August 2022 15:00 IST
Google Meet Gets Improved Background Effects, Cloud Processing Support on Web

Photo Credit: Google

Improved background feature is available for all Google Meet users

Highlights
  • Google Meet effects are used to limit distractions
  • It automatically adjusts device and cloud-based processing
  • Google Meet cloud processing rolled out for few effects

Google Meet has got some updates in the form of improved quality and performance for background effects. Google says that post updates, the background effects are more accurate with improved background and foreground separation for Google Meet users on the Web. In addition, the company also says that it is also offering support for cloud processing of real-time video effects on the app. Google says that this will help save battery as well as CPU on the device “while optimising effect quality.”

Google announced in a blog post that Google Meet for the Web will now have better background effects with improved performance, including enhanced dbackground and foreground separation. The aim is to mitigate the choppy backgrounds that got washed off during a movement or were not looking up to the mark. Background effects are used in order to hide dirty places from where the meeting is being attended, to limit distractions, and/ or make video calls more fun.

Google has also announced the roll out of a new feature that will help users with devices that are not best designed for running real-time video effects. People with such machines can take the advantage of cloud processing support. The effects can now be processed in the cloud allowing less powerful machines to use background effects in the best way possible. Google says that “Meet automatically adjusts between device-based and cloud-based effect processing to offer the best possible experience.” It is claimed to save battery and up to 30 percent of CPU while optimising effect quality.

Google also says that the first effects that will support the cloud-based processing are background blur and light adjustment. The support for additional effects, which include background replace, will be added in the future. Furthermore, there will be no admin control as well as end user setting for this feature.

As far as the availability is concerned, the improved background and foreground separation is available for all Google Meet users on eligible devices. The cloud-based processing feature is available to Google Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus customers, and Workspace Individual users on eligible devices in eligible countries.

It is not available to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Enterprise Essentials, Education Fundamentals, Education Plus, Frontline, Nonprofits, legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers, and users with personal Google Accounts.

What should you make of Realme's three new offerings? We discuss them on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Meet, Google
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Volkswagen Tests Electric Vehicles Under Skoda Brand for India Market

Related Stories

Google Meet Gets Improved Background Effects, Cloud Processing Support on Web
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Rolls Out Android 13 for Pixel Smartphones: Details
  2. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4 Price in India Revealed, Bookings Go Live
  3. Realme 9i 5G Confirmed to Pack a 5,000mAh Battery: Details
  4. Vivo Y35 with 44W FlashCharge Support Launched: All Details
  5. Sony XR-85X95K Ultra-HD Mini LED TV Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 6,99,990
  6. Crossbeats Ignite S4 Max With Always-on Display, Bluetooth Calling Launched in India
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  9. Realme 9i 5G Colour Variants, Renders Leak Ahead of Launch
  10. Apple iPad With Larger Screen, iPad Pro With M2 Chip Could Launch in October
#Latest Stories
  1. Airtel Rs. 519, Rs. 779 Prepaid Recharge Plans With 1.5GB Daily Data Introduced: All Details
  2. Asteroids From Outer Edges of Solar System May Have Brought Water to Earth, Suggests New Study
  3. Shantaram: Apple TV+ Reveals First Look at India-Set Charlie Hunnam-Led Drama Series
  4. Jurassic World: Bryce Dallas Howard Confirms Huge Pay Gap Compared to Co-Lead Chris Pratt
  5. Instagram and Facebook Are Stalking You on Websites Accessed Through Their Apps. What Can You Do About It?
  6. Google Meet Gets Improved Background Effects, Cloud Processing Support on Web
  7. Volkswagen Tests Electric Vehicles Under Skoda Brand for India Market
  8. Heatwave That Gripped Spanish City of Seville Named as Zoe
  9. Samsung Odyssey Ark 55-Inch Curved Monitor With Up to 165Hz Refresh Rate Launched
  10. Realme 9i 5G Confirmed to Feature a 5,000mAh Battery, 90Hz Refresh Rate Display: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.