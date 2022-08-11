Technology News
loading

Google Maps Coming to WearOS With Offline Navigation: Details

Google Maps feature will be introduced to WearOS sometime later this year.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 11 August 2022 11:28 IST
Google Maps Coming to WearOS With Offline Navigation: Details

Google Maps will also display detailed cycling routes for cyclists indicating the presence of stairs

Highlights
  • The announcement was made during Samsung’s Unpacked event
  • Vodafone joined hands with Google to extend the battery life
  • Google Maps will also display detailed cycling routes for cyclists

Google Maps is coming to WearOS and users will be able to use it without an active connection to their handsets, the American tech giant announced during Samsung's Unpacked event recently. The feature will be introduced to WearOS sometime later this year. Google Maps had added aerial and immersive views of around 100 of the world's most popular landmarks towards the end of last month. In June, a report stated that Vodafone joined hands with Google to extend the battery life of a smartwatch by reducing the "chatter" between the device and the network.

Google has announced that it is bringing offline Maps navigation to WearOS during the latest Galaxy Unpacked event. The announcement comes as Samsung launched its Galaxy Watch 5 Series during the event. The navigations feature is expected to be introduced to WearOS sometime later this year and users will be able to operate Google Maps on WearOS without their phone around.

As mentioned earlier, Google Maps had added aerial and immersive views of around 100 of the world's most popular landmarks towards the end of last month. It combines Street View and aerial images alongside advances in computer vision and artificial intelligence (AI) to provide the digital model of virtual maps.

With the latest update, Google Maps will also display detailed cycling routes for cyclists indicating the presence of stairs or steep hills in their direction. Along with this, the location sharing feature on the platform is getting improvements with the addition of arrival and departure notifications.

In June, Vodafone and Google's Android team started collaborating to optimise battery life on WearOS. The mobile operator developed an API (application programming interface) that enables apps and operating systems, such as Google Android's Wear OS, to reconfigure how they communicate with its network, said Vodafone's director of network architecture Santiago Tenorio.

What should you make of Realme's three new offerings? We discuss them on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Maps, WearOS, Google
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in touch on ...More
How Online Privacy Has Changed Users’ Data Protection Since US Supreme Court Ruling Against Abortion
Urbanista Phoenix TWS Earbuds With Solar-Powered Charging Case, ANC Launched: Details

Related Stories

Google Maps Coming to WearOS With Offline Navigation: Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nope to Laal Singh Chaddha, the 7 Biggest Movies in August
  2. Motorola Edge 30 Fusion, Edge 30 Ultra Renders Leaked: All Details
  3. Xiaomi Mix Fold 2, Pad 5 Pro 12.4, Buds 4 Pro Launch Set for August 11
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 First Look: Iterative Upgrades
  5. Moto G62 With Snapdragon 695 SoC Launching in India on August 11
  6. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Launched: All Details
  7. Jio Independence Offer 2022 Brings ‘100 Percent Value Back Benefits’
  8. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Series, Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Promo Images Leak Online
  9. WhatsApp to Let Users Control Online Presence, Leave Groups Silently, More
  10. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Series With Temperature Sensor Launched: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Ethereum's Eco-Friendly Merge Upgrade Goes Live on Final Goerli Test Network
  2. Disney+ Hotstar Now Has 58.4 Million Paid Subscribers, Drives Disney+ to 152.1 Million
  3. Urbanista Phoenix TWS Earbuds With Solar-Powered Charging Case, ANC Launched: Details
  4. Google Maps Coming to WearOS With Offline Navigation: Details
  5. BTC, ETH Open With Gains, Majority Cryptocurrencies Join Price Rally
  6. Motorola Edge 30 Fusion, Edge 30 Ultra Leaked Renders Suggest Triple Rear Cameras, Hole Punch Displays
  7. Binance Observes Surge in Clients Due to Rising Inflation, Strong Dollar
  8. Elon Musk Said to Question Twitter Employees Responsible for Counting Bots, Spam Accounts
  9. Disney Tops Netflix in Total Streaming Subscribers, Raises US Prices for Ad-Free Options
  10. Alibaba Reportedly Lays Off Around 10,000 Employees in Three Months
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.