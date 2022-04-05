Technology News
loading
Google Maps to Gain New Toll Prices Feature in Select Countries; Better iOS, Apple Watch Support Announced

Google Maps is adding a pinned widget with new features on iOS with the latest update.

By David Delima | Updated: 5 April 2022 21:30 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/ @socialincome

Users can check the estimated toll price on Google Maps before beginning their journey

Highlights
  • Google Maps toll prices is coming to India, Indonesia, Japan and the US
  • iPhone and Apple Watch users will also get improved functionality
  • Google Maps will also add Siri and Shortcuts integration later this year

Google Maps on Tuesday announced a set of features that will roll out to users in select countries, including India. The service will allow users to check estimated toll prices before a trip begins, and can identify available toll-free routes. Google Maps for iOS has also been updated with a pinned widget on the Home Screen, as well as direct navigation from an Apple Watch. The company has also announced that an upcoming update will bring Siri and Shortcuts integration with Google Maps on iOS, arriving later this year.

In an announcement on Tuesday, Google revealed that users in India, Indonesia, Japan and the US will be able to access toll prices on the Google Maps app, later this month. Users will have access to estimated toll pricing before they begin their trip, and the company says that the toll prices feature will rely on information from local tolling authorities. Google says that support for the toll prices feature in other countries is “coming soon”.

google maps toll prices google inline maps google

Google says the new toll prices feature on Google Maps will be released in India
Photo Credit: Google

The toll prices feature will also allow users to calculate the cost of tolls on their route, while taking to consideration different factors — including payment methods like a toll pass, the day of the week, the time of day, and so on. The company says that Google Maps will offer details on over 2,000 toll roads.

For users who want to avoid tolls altogether, Google Maps will continue to offer the option to look for toll-free routes altogether. According to the company, users can simply tap on the three dots at the top of the app to access route options and select Avoid tolls to access alternative routes, wherever available.

Alongside the new toll prices feature, the company also announced a new update for iOS users that will bring a new pinned trip widget showing them trips they have pinned in their Go Tab on the latest version of the Google Maps app. According to Google, the new pinned widget will show users their arrival time, when their next public transport trip will depart, and suggest directions and routes for users who prefer to drive.

google maps ios apple watch features google inline maps google

The Google Maps app on iOS will also gain support for Siri integration in the coming months
Photo Credit: Google

The update will also bring improved Apple Watch support, including the ability to navigate automatically on the smartwatch — this will be available to users in a few weeks. Users will also be able to add a “Take me home” shortcut to their screen, which will instantly start navigation on the Apple Watch, the company said.

Google Maps will also gain access to iOS Spotlight, Siri, and Shortcuts integration later this year, according to the company. Users will be able to set up Shortcuts on iOS, allowing them to use voice commands like “Hey Siri, get directions” or “Hey Siri, search in Google Maps”. These features will be available in the coming months, according to Google.

Can OnePlus 10 Pro beat iPhone 13 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Maps, Google
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
iPhone 14 Pro Max Schematics Tip Design, Suggest Thinner Bezels

Comment
