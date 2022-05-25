Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Maps Adds Historical Street View Feature to Mobile, Unveils New Camera

Google Maps Adds Historical Street View Feature to Mobile, Unveils New Camera

Android and iOS users can look at Street View images from previous years on the Google Maps mobile app.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 25 May 2022 19:12 IST
Google Maps Adds Historical Street View Feature to Mobile, Unveils New Camera

The Pegman indicator will be shown with a birthday hat and balloons on Google Maps for desktop

Highlights
  • Google Street View is now 15 years old
  • New camera weighs less than 15 pounds
  • Street View on Google Maps encompasses 220 billion images now

Google is celebrating the anniversary of Street View on Google Maps with the release of new features and a brand new camera. To start with, the company is bringing the iconic Street View feature that encompasses 220 billion images in over 100 countries and territories, to mobile. With the new update, Android and iOS users can look at historical Street View images from previous years on the Google Maps mobile app. Google has also unveiled a new camera to collect more Street View data. The new device weighs less than 15 pounds and will be available alongside Google's Street View cars and Trekker backpacks starting next year.

The search giant via a blog post on Tuesday detailed new features that Google Maps is rolling out to commemorate the 15th anniversary of Street View. The Street View feature is getting upgrades and is coming to Android and iOS platforms allowing users to explore historical Street View images from previous years on the Google Maps mobile app. While viewing Street View imagery of a place, users can tap anywhere on the photo to see details about the location. Then tap See more dates to travel back to see the historical imagery Google published of that place when the feature launched back in 2007.

Additionally, the company is piloting a new portable camera to capture high-quality images of traditionally under-mapped areas like the Amazon jungle. The new camera has a compatible design and it weighs less than 15 pounds. According to Google, it is roughly the size of a house cat. It will be fully rolled out next year. It comes with a modular design and options for customisation and can be attached to any vehicle with a roof rack and operated right from a mobile device.

The new Street View camera will sit with Google's current fleet of Street View cars and Trekker backpacks to help users gather high-quality images of areas like remote islands with more details including lane markings or potholes.

To mark the 15 years of Street View, Google is allowing users to customise the chevron icon that represents their vehicle when in navigation mode to a celebratory Street View car. Furthermore, the Pegman indicator will be dressed up in a birthday hat and balloons. This is only available on the desktop service.

Should you pick Vivo over Galaxy S22 and OnePlus 10 Pro? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Maps, Google Maps update, Google, Google Maps Camera, Google Maps Street View
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Vivo V25 Pro 5G Appears on IMEI Database; RAM, Storage Configurations Tipped: Report

Related Stories

Google Maps Adds Historical Street View Feature to Mobile, Unveils New Camera
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 1 Tipped to Launch in July, Said to Have Translucent Design
  2. Sony HT-A7000 Soundbar and SA-SW3 Wireless Subwoofer Review
  3. Apple Moving Production to India Carries 'Potential Geopolitical Risks': Kuo
  4. Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Pro Spotted on IMEI Database
  5. Uber Starts Showing Trip Destinations to Drivers to Reduce Cancellations
  6. Canon EOS R7, EOS R10 Mirrorless Cameras Launched in India: Details
  7. RedmiBook Pro 14 Ryzen Edition (2022) With 2.5K Display Launched
  8. SpiceJet Faces Ransomware Attack, Passengers Left Stranded at Airport
  9. Redmi Note 11T Pro Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Watch Pride Edition Tipped, Pride Edition Bands Launched Ahead of LGBTQ+ Month
  2. Google Maps Adds Historical Street View Feature to Mobile, Unveils New Camera
  3. Vivo V25 Pro 5G Appears on IMEI Database; RAM, Storage Configurations Tipped: Report
  4. DTC’s Electric Bus Broke Down Hours After Being Flagged Off, Repaired to Be Back on Roads
  5. Scientists Discover Sea Coral With Chemicals That Can Help in Cancer Treatment
  6. India Joins Big Tech Companies As They Announce Expansion of Green Technologies at World Economic Forum
  7. LG Unveils New OLED and IPS UltraGear Gaming Monitor Lineup: Details
  8. Russia’s VK Launches RuStore, Home-Made App Store, to Replace Western Rivals as Ban Continues
  9. Samsung Galaxy F13 Allegedly Spotted on India Website, May Get Triple Rear Cameras Setup
  10. NASA Is Exploring Solar Sails to Propel Spacecrafts Through Space in Future
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.