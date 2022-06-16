Technology News
Google Maps Nearby Traffic Widget Coming Soon to Android

The users can zoom in and out of the nearby traffic widget for Google Maps.

By Apoorva Sinha | Updated: 16 June 2022 18:20 IST
Google Maps Nearby Traffic Widget Coming Soon to Android

Photo Credit: Google

The upcoming nearby traffic widget(pictured) shows the live location without opening the Google Maps app

Highlights
  • Nearby Traffic widget to be available on Android in coming weeks
  • Users can check local traffic through the Nearby Traffic widget
  • The widget appears to be 2x2 in size, but could be resizable

Google announced a new upcoming Nearby Traffic Widget for Google Maps. It will be available for Android users in the coming weeks. The upcoming nearby traffic widget will allow users to get the information for traffic around their current location right from their Android Home screen, according to Google. Users can check for the local traffic scene by just tapping on the nearby traffic widget on Google Maps. Other than this, Google has also revealed a preview of the widget, which seems to appear in 2x2 size.

According to a blog post by Google, the company has announced an upcoming nearby traffic widget for Google Maps app for Android. The nearby traffic widget will be available in the next few weeks, according to the company.

As mentioned above, users can tap on the nearby traffic widget and can get more information about the traffic around their current location without having to open the Google Maps app. They can also zoom in and out of the widget thanks to a provided button.

According to the preview shared by Google, the nearby traffic widget seems to appear in a rounded square shape. It shows a map highlighting the current location marked by a blue dot at the centre of the widget. However, the company has not made it clear if this widget is resizable or not.

On the other hand, Google also has recently announced that Google Maps will now show an estimate of toll prices that will be included in your journey. The announcement of this feature was made back in April, however, it has just started rolling out to users in India, Indonesia, Japan, and the US with other countries getting it later. As per the company, the service's new feature will allow users to check estimated toll prices before a trip begins, and can identify available toll-free routes.

We discuss the best of Google I/O 2022 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News.

Further reading: Google, Nearby Traffic Widget, Android
Apoorva Sinha
Apoorva Sinha is a Sub-Editor and writes for Gadgets 360. She writes about smartphones, apps, and everything related to gadgets and technology. Before coming to this genre, she covered several general news as a reporter for The Indian Express. Besides journalism stuff, she can be found reading books and practicing her classical dance moves. Apoorva can be contacted via email at Apoorvas@ndtv.com. More
Nothing Phone 1 to Be Available for Purchase on StockX Before Launch, Limited to 100 Units

