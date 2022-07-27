Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Maps Adds Aerial Views of Landmarks, Location Sharing Notifications, More Features

Google Maps Adds Aerial Views of Landmarks, Location Sharing Notifications, More Features

Google is adding photorealistic aerial views of around 100 iconic landmarks on Google Maps.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 27 July 2022 17:48 IST
Google Maps Adds Aerial Views of Landmarks, Location Sharing Notifications, More Features

Photo Credit: Google

Aerial views of landmarks are rolling out now globally on Google Maps

Highlights
  • Google Maps will now display a detailed breakdown of cycling routes
  • Aerial views are a step toward launching immersive view
  • Google announced 'immersive view' in Google I/O event in May

Google Maps is getting a bunch of new features. In order to provide a real-life look at the places, Google has added aerial and immersive views of around 100 of the world's most popular landmarks. With the latest update, Google Maps will also display detailed cycling routes for cyclists indicating the presence of stairs or steep hills in their direction. Further, the location sharing feature on the platform is getting improvements with the addition of arrival and departure notifications.

Alphabet-owned Google, via a blog post on Wednesday detailed all the new features that Google Maps is rolling out for users. To provide an enhanced digital model of buildings and streets around the world, the search giant has added photorealistic aerial views of nearly 100 popular landmarks in cities including Barcelona, London, New York, San Francisco and Tokyo right to Google Maps. The aerial views are a first step towards the launch of the immersive view feature the company showcased at the Google I/O event in May. It combines Street View and aerial images alongside advances in computer vision and artificial intelligence (AI) to provide the digital model of virtual maps.

Travellers can search for a landmark in Google Maps and head to the Photos section to see an aerial view of it. Apart from landmarks, Google Maps aims to provide a rich view of a neighbourhood, restaurant, or popular venues with an immersive view experience.

After the release of the lite navigation feature, Google is upgrading the cycling navigation with advanced features. It will show important details about the travel route including heavy car traffic and stairs or steep hills in the direction. Cyclists can also see a detailed breakdown of the route itself and they will be able to compare bike routes to prepare for the ride ahead. These will start rolling out in the coming weeks in the cities where Google Map's cycling directions are available.

Furthermore, Google is bringing notifications for arrival and departure for a particular location with the Google Map's location sharing feature. This would let you know when a friend arrives at or leaves a particular location. Notifications can only be set for someone who has already chosen to share their location with you. iPhone maker Apple is also offering a similar feature with the Find My app.

The new aerial views of landmarks and location sharing notifications are now rolling out globally on both Google Maps for Android and iOS.

We discuss the best of Google I/O 2022 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Maps, Google Maps Immersive View, Google Maps update, Google
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Coinbase Share Prices Fall 21 Percent as US SEC Probes Its Token Listings

Related Stories

Google Maps Adds Aerial Views of Landmarks, Location Sharing Notifications, More Features
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Street View Makes a Return to India, Launches in 10 Cities Today
  2. Government Warns Apple Watch Users in India of Multiple Vulnerabilities
  3. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  4. 5G Spectrum Auction Undergoes Fifth Round of Bidding
  5. Everything You Need to Know About Janhvi Kapoor's Good Luck Jerry
  6. MIUI 14 Supported Device List Leaked, Could Launch in Q1 2023: Report
  7. India’s 5G Spectrum Auction Begins: All You Need to Know
  8. BSNL to Receive Rs. 1.64 Lakh Crore Revival Package, to Merge With BBNL
  9. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Camera Sensor Tipped: All Details
  10. OnePlus 10T 5G Specifications, Renders Leak Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Maps Adds Aerial Views of Landmarks, Location Sharing Notifications, More Features
  2. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake Delayed Indefinitely: Report
  3. Coinbase Share Prices Fall 21 Percent as US SEC Probes Its Token Listings
  4. BSNL to Receive Rs. 1.64 Lakh Crore Revival Package, to Merge With BBNL
  5. Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 5000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Spotify Premium Subscribers Grow to 188 Million in Q2, Monthly Active Users Rise to 433 Million: Details
  7. OnePlus Ace Pro Confirmed to Feature Up to 16GB RAM, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
  8. Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 Flight Jacket Sells at Auction for $2.8 Million
  9. Philips 7900 Ambilight Ultra-HD LED Android TV Series with Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos Launched in India
  10. Redmi K50S Pro 200-Megapixel Sensor, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Tipped Again, Along With Other Specifications: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.