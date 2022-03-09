Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Launches Harassment Manager to Filter Unwanted Comments From Twitter, Other Social Media Platforms

Google Launches Harassment Manager to Filter Unwanted Comments From Twitter, Other Social Media Platforms

Google’s new tool will also let users download a standalone report containing abusive messages.

By ANI | Updated: 9 March 2022 17:52 IST
Google Launches Harassment Manager to Filter Unwanted Comments From Twitter, Other Social Media Platforms

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Jigsaw

Google announced the new tool on the occasion of International Women's Day

Highlights
  • Jigsaw unit released code for the open-source anti-harassment tool
  • New tool offers filtering and reporting system
  • The tool will help Journalists, activists, and public figures

Tech giant Google has launched an open-source anti-harassment tool called 'Harassment Manager' to help journalists, activists, and public figures.

Google's Jigsaw unit released the code for the open-source anti-harassment tool that can currently work with Twitter's API to combine moderation options — like hiding tweet replies and muting or blocking accounts — with a bulk filtering and reporting system.

The tool will also let users download a standalone report containing abusive messages; this creates a paper trail for their employer or, in the case of illegal content like direct threats, law enforcement.

Google made the announcement on the occasion of International Women's Day and framed the tool as "particularly relevant to female journalists who face gender-based abuse, highlighting input" from "journalists and activists with large Twitter presences."

"Our hope is that this technology provides a resource for people who are facing harassment online, especially female journalists, activists, politicians, and other public figures, who deal with disproportionately high toxicity online," the company said in a post.

What should you know about MWC 2022? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Harassment Manager, Google Update
Dune OTT Release Date Set for March 25 on Amazon Prime Video in India

Related Stories

Google Launches Harassment Manager to Filter Unwanted Comments From Twitter, Other Social Media Platforms
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G, Redmi Watch 2 Lite Launched in India
  2. iPad Air (2022) With Apple M1 SoC Launched: Price in India, Sale Date
  3. iPhone SE (2022) With A15 Bionic Chip Goes Official: All Details
  4. Oppo Find X5 Pro First Impressions: A Stunningly Designed Flagship
  5. Vu Masterpiece Glo QLED TV Series With 4K Bezel-Less Display Launched in India
  6. Indian-Origin Astronaut Kalpana Chawla’s Images Turned to NFTs
  7. Vivo Y01 With MediaTek Helio P35 SoC Launched
  8. Fire-Boltt Call Smartwatch With FB1 Nanochip Announced
  9. Apple Event Highlights: All the Announcements From Apple's March 8 Event
  10. Airtel Launches Credit Card in Partnership With Axis Bank
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Launches Harassment Manager to Filter Unwanted Comments From Twitter, Other Social Media Platforms
  2. Dune OTT Release Date Set for March 25 on Amazon Prime Video in India
  3. Ukraine Crisis: CERN Suspends Russia's 'Observer' Status, Pauses Future Collaboration
  4. Cryptocurrency: US President Joe Biden Signs Executive Order on Government Oversight as Use Explodes
  5. Dune 2: Florence Pugh Said to Be in Talks to Join Cast as Princess Irulan Corrino
  6. iPhone SE (2022) vs iPhone XR vs iPhone 11: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  7. Ukraine Crisis: US Senator Elizabeth Warren Working to Curb Scope of Sanction Evasions via Crypto for Russians
  8. First Photos From Moon Set to Be Auctioned in Denmark
  9. Twitter Claims NFT Chatter Is on the Rise in India, but Women Only Participate in 15 Percent of Them
  10. GTA 5, GTA Online PS5 Xbox Series S/X Price in India Revealed, No Free Upgrade for Existing Users
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.