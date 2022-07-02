Technology News
  Google's Gboard Rolls Out Split Keyboard Mode in Beta for Foldable Android Phones: Report

Google's Gboard Rolls Out Split Keyboard Mode in Beta for Foldable Android Phones: Report

Google’s Gboard keyboard app for Android is said to be rolling out beta version 11.9.04 with Split Keyboard mode.

By Gadgets 360 Staff With Inputs From ANI | Updated: 2 July 2022 11:47 IST
2022-07-02

Split keyboard mode is already available in Samsung Galaxy Z Fold

Highlights
  • Samsung keyboard software offers the split keyboard mode
  • Users can sign up for the beta version now
  • Split keyboard icon appears in the toolbar above the on-screen keyboard

Google's Gboard keyboard app for Android is reportedly rolling out a split keyboard option, offering a benefit to users of foldable phones. Another report has mentioned that this feature will arrive with the beta version 11.9.04. The split keyboard mode is not new for Z Fold users, who are offered this feature on the Samsung keyboard software. However, for Android users who prefer Gboard's typing interface and auto-correct features, the new split keyboard mode will be an added benefit.

The split keyboard mode for Gboard was first reported by Android Central, based on the r/GalaxyFold subreddit where users reported the feature to be available on their phones.

The split keyboard feature is already reported to be available on Samsung's Keyboard app, which is pre-installed and enabled by default on phones like the Galaxy Z Fold 3. However, the new added feature to Gboard keyboard app for Android will act as a benefit for users who prefer Gboard over any other typing interface.

With the keyboard divided in half, all of the keys are considerably closer to the sides of the foldable phone, where your thumbs may naturally rest when holding the device. Users can visit the app's page in the Google Play Store on their smartphone to sign up for the beta if they want to try it out for themselves.

The report also stated that the beta version 11.9.04 will include this feature. For users, who can view a split keyboard icon appears in the toolbar above your foldable's on-screen keyboard, the mode can be availed by pressing it. This will make the keyboard split in half, and a symbol that can bring the two halves back together will take its place, according to the report.

We discuss the best of Google I/O 2022 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Gboard, Split Keyboard Mode
Crypto Lender Voyager Digital Suspends Withdrawals, Trading, Deposits to Its Platform
FIFA World Cup 2022 to Use Semi-Automated Offside Technology for Accurate Decisions

Google's Gboard Rolls Out Split Keyboard Mode in Beta for Foldable Android Phones: Report
