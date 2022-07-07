Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google, Facebook Parent Meta Battle It Out to Create Ultimate AI Translator

Google, Facebook Parent Meta Battle It Out to Create Ultimate AI Translator

Facebook parent Meta announced on Wednesday that it has a block of 200 languages that could be translated into each other.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 7 July 2022 03:46 IST
Google, Facebook Parent Meta Battle It Out to Create Ultimate AI Translator

Meta's speech translation project works on far fewer languages at the moment

A man from South Africa speaks Sepedi to a Peruvian woman who knows only Quechua, yet they can understand each other. The universal translator is a staple of science fiction, but Google, Meta and others are locked in a battle to get as many languages as possible working with their AI models.

Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg announced on Wednesday that his firm now had a block of 200 languages that could be translated into each other, doubling the number in just two years.

Meta's innovation, trumpeted in 2020, was to break the link with English — long a conduit language because of the vast availability of sources.

Instead, Meta's models go direct from, say, Chinese to French without going through English.

In May, Google announced its own great leap forward, adding 24 languages to Google Translate after pioneering techniques to reduce noise in the samples of lesser-used languages.

Sepedi and Quechua, of course, were among them — so the Peruvian and the South African could now communicate, but so far only with text.

Researchers warn that the dream of a real-time conversation translator is still some way off.

Quantity vs quality

Both Google and Meta have business motivations for their research, not least because the more people using their tools, the better the data to feed back into the AI loop.

They are also in competition with the likes of Microsoft, which has a paid-for translator, and DeepL, a popular web-based tool that focuses on fewer languages than its rivals.

The challenge of automatic translation is "particularly important" for Facebook because of the hate speech and inappropriate content it needs to filter, researcher Francois Yvon told AFP.

The tool would help English-speaking moderators, for example, to identify such content in many other languages.

Meta's promotional videos, however, focus on the liberating aspects of the technology — amateur chefs having recipes from far and wide appearing at their fingertips.

But both companies are also at the forefront of AI research, and both accompanied their announcements with academic papers that highlight their ambitions.

The Google paper, titled Building Machine Translation Systems for the Next Thousand Languages, makes clear that the firm is not satisfied with the 133 languages it already features on Google Translate.

However, as the cliche goes, quantity does not always mean quality.

European primacy

"We should not imagine that the 200x200 language pairs will be at the same level of quality," said Yvon of Facebook's model.

European languages, for example, would probably always have an advantage simply because there are more reliable sources.

As regular users of tools such as Google Translate and other automatic programmes will attest, the text produced can be robotic and mistakes are not uncommon.

While this may not be a problem for day-to-day use lie restaurant menus, it does limit the utility of those tools.

"When you're working on the translation of an assembly manual for a fighter jet, you can't afford a single mistake," said Vincent Godard, who runs French tech firm Systran.

And the ultimate nut to crack is inventing a tool that can seamlessly translate the spoken word.

"We're not there yet, but we're working on it," said Antoine Bordes, who runs Fair, Meta's AI research lab.

He said Meta's speech translation project works on far fewer languages at the moment.

"But the interest will be in connecting the two projects, so that one day we will be able to speak in 200 languages while retaining intonations, emotions, accents," he said.

 

We discuss the best of Google I/O 2022 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Translate, Facebook, Meta, Mark zuckerbrg
FTX Has 'A Few Billion' to Support Industry, Claims Head Sam Bankman-Fried
Apple Watch 'Extreme Sports' Version Reportedly Expected to Launch This Year

Related Stories

Google, Facebook Parent Meta Battle It Out to Create Ultimate AI Translator
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 8 Series Launch in India Set for July 18
  2. Samsung Galaxy M13 Series to Launch in India on July 14
  3. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022 India Dates Out: Deals, Offers Revealed
  4. Nothing Phone 1 to Reportedly Get 120Hz Display: Details Here
  5. Redmi K50i 5G India Launch Confirmed; Colour, Storage Options Leaked
  6. Sony Bravia XR-55X90K Ultra-HD Android LED TV Review
  7. Realme Buds Air 3 Neo TWS Earphones Launch Date Set for July 12
  8. KRAs to Report Cyberattacks, Threats Within Six Hours, Says SEBI
  9. Xiaomi Book Pro 2022 With E4 OLED Display Launched: Details
  10. Asus ROG Phone 6, ROG Phone 6 Pro Launched in India: All Details Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo India Directors Said to Leave Country as ED Intensifies Money Laundering Probe
  2. Facebook Asks US Court for Old FTC Documents in Antitrust Fight Against Company's Merger
  3. Virgin Galactic Partners With Boeing Aurora to Build Two Launch Carrier Aircrafts
  4. Apple Watch 'Extreme Sports' Version Reportedly Expected to Launch This Year
  5. Google, Facebook Parent Meta Battle It Out to Create Ultimate AI Translator
  6. FTX Has 'A Few Billion' to Support Industry, Claims Head Sam Bankman-Fried
  7. MacBook Air (2022) With M2 Chip Set to Available for Order Starting July 8, Launch on July 15
  8. Apple to Release New Lockdown Mode to Battle Spyware, Provide Extra Layer of Protection
  9. Amazon Collaborates With Just Eat to Offer Free Grubhub Delivery in US for Prime Members
  10. Amazon to Host Prime Day on July 23-24 With 50 Percent Higher Membership Fee
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.