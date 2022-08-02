Technology News
Google Duo Merger With Meet Rolling Out on Android, iOS 

Google has updated the original Meet app with a new green icon.

By Apoorva Sinha | Updated: 2 August 2022 13:43 IST
Google Duo Merger With Meet Rolling Out on Android, iOS 

Photo Credit: Google

Users will get to see two new calling options on the upgraded Google Duo app

Highlights
  • Google announced its plans to merge the Duo and Meet apps in June
  • The merger is active in the latest version 170 on both iOS, Android
  • Users will get to see two new calling options in latest version of Duo

Google announced its plans to merge the Duo and Meet apps into a single video calling platform two months ago. The search giant has now widely started rolling out the Google Duo's Meet merger to Android as well as iOS users. Google has also updated the original Meet app with a new green icon and it is now available as "Meet (original)". Users are now able to see the “Duo is getting even better” card at the top of the new home screen of the latest version of the Google Duo app on both Android and iOS.

Google has now started rolling out the Google Duo-Meet merger for a handful of Android as well as iOS users. The rollout was first spotted by 9to5Google. The company in a support page explains that with the latest version 170 of the Google Duo app, users can schedule, create, and join a meeting.

Users will get to see two new calling options while tapping the FAB (Floating Action Button) beside the new “History” section on the latest version of the Google Duo app. Meanwhile, they will receive a privacy overview before making their first call on the app.

On the other hand, the latest version of the Google Meet app is also showing up as Meet (original) with a new green icon. Following this step, the Duo app will soon be renamed as Google Meet.

The Duo app was originally designed for personal video calling. Eventually, the Google Meet features would allow users to schedule meetings on the Duo app as well. This service will be available to all Google Workspace customers and legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers as well as all personal Google accounts.

Google announced its plans for merging the Duo and Meet apps into a single video calling platform in June.

The company had also listed some of the features going to be available for the updated Google Duo version. It was said that users will be able to customise their virtual backgrounds for calls and meetings. Scheduled meetings will also be making their way to the Dup app. In addition to this, there will also be a new option for livestreaming content while interacting with other participants on the call, and more.

We discuss the best of Google I/O 2022 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Duo, Google Meet, Google
Apoorva Sinha
Apoorva Sinha
Apoorva Sinha is a Sub-Editor and writes for Gadgets 360. She writes about smartphones, apps, and everything related to gadgets and technology. Before coming to this genre, she covered several general news as a reporter for The Indian Express. Besides journalism stuff, she can be found reading books and practicing her classical dance moves. Apoorva can be contacted via email at Apoorvas@ndtv.com. More
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Tipped to Sport Unannounced 200-Megapixel ISOCELL HP2 Sensor With 0.60μm Pixels

