Google Merging Duo, Meet Into a Single Video Calling Platform

Google Duo will receive new features starting this month.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 2 June 2022 16:17 IST
Google Merging Duo, Meet Into a Single Video Calling Platform

Photo Credit: Google

Google Duo will now be able to support up to 100 participants in a single call

Highlights
  • Google Duo will also be integrated with Gmail, Google Assistant, more
  • It will now allow users to setup up scheduled meetings
  • Google Duo users will continue to be able to make personal calls

Google has announced its plans for merging the Duo and Meet apps into a single video calling platform. Over the next few weeks, the search giant will start integrating all the Google Meet features into the Duo app. Following this step, later this year, the Duo app will be renamed Google Meet. The Duo app was originally designed for personal video calling. Eventually, the Google Meet features would allow users to schedule meetings on the Duo app as well. This service will be available to all Google Workspace customers and legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers as well as all personal Google accounts.

Google made this announcement on Wednesday, June 1, through an official blog post. The company has said that Duo users will have to just download the latest update for these features and will not be required to download a new app. It has listed some of the enhanced features coming to Duo starting this month. Users will now be able to customise their virtual backgrounds for calls and meetings. Scheduled meetings will also be making their way to the Dup app. There will be a new option to livestream content while interacting with other participants on the call. The number of participants per call will also be increased to 100 from the current limit of 32. The Duo will also be integrated with other Google platforms like Gmail, Google Calendar, Assistant, Messages, and others.

These integrations do not indicate the end of the Duo app. Users will still be able to video call personal contacts using their phone numbers and email addresses. All conversation history, contacts, and messages will continue to be saved in the app. If this integration goes smoothly, we might expect the new Google Meet to provide serious competition to other video calling platforms like WhatsApp and FaceTime.

Google Merging Duo, Meet Into a Single Video Calling Platform
