Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Docs Now Allows Users to Select and Edit Multiple Texts at Once

Google Docs Now Allows Users to Select and Edit Multiple Texts at Once

This feature will be helpful in text editing and formatting in Google Docs and let users be more productive.

By Apoorva Sinha | Updated: 26 May 2022 13:20 IST
Google Docs Now Allows Users to Select and Edit Multiple Texts at Once

Photo Credit: Google

Users can select multiple texts at once in order to edit or format in Google Docs

Highlights
  • Multiple Text Selection feature is available by default in Google Docs
  • Google Workspace users on all tiers can access Multiple Text Selection
  • Users can avail this feature by using keyboard shortcuts for Google Docs

Google Docs has added a multiple text selection and editing feature, which makes it more productive. The new addition allows users to select multiple texts at once and take actions on their documents such as delete, copy, paste, and format all selections. Google claims that the users will no longer have to make repetitive changes to their documents. Instead, these multiple text selection processes will help with formatting and editing in a faster way. Let's take a look at the new changes in Google Docs.

Through an official announcement, Google has announced that it is making the multiple text selection feature available to "all Google Workspace customers, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers." It began the gradual rollout of this feature on May 25 and is expected to make this feature fully available in the coming weeks.

With the help of this latest feature, users will now be able to, for example, select all the subheads in a document at once and make the changes needed instead of selecting individual headings and applying changes. Additionally, the same feature even applies when the users want to change their text's font size or want to make any other formatting or editing changes in their document.

How multiple text selection in Google Docs works

Google has given an option to users to apply this multiple text selection feature using keyboard shortcuts for Google Docs documents. ChromeOS and Windows users can use the multiple text selection feature in a document by highlighting a section of the text they want to edit and then pressing Ctrl and selecting another set of text. They can now edit both selected texts with the same formatting options. On the other hand, Mac users can do the same process with the Command button.

Earlier this month, Google had announced that the users of Google Docs, Google Sheets and Google Slides will soon be protected from phishing and malware attacks with the help of virtual cards that'll warn users.

We discuss the best of Google I/O 2022 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Docs, Multiple Text Selection, Google Workspace, ChromeOS, Windows, Google Sheets, Google Slides, Google
Top Gun Maverick Review: Tom Cruise Movie Soars Over Original, With Caveats
Mobile Internet Suspended in Kashmir as Precautionary Measure After Yasin Malik’s Sentencing

Related Stories

Google Docs Now Allows Users to Select and Edit Multiple Texts at Once
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto E32s With Triple Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Now Official
  2. Sony HT-A7000 Soundbar and SA-SW3 Wireless Subwoofer Review
  3. Honor Watch GS 3 Listed on Amazon India, Launch Expected Soon
  4. Nothing Phone 1 Tipped to Launch in July, Said to Have Translucent Design
  5. Redmi Note 11SE With Dimensity 700 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  6. Redmi Note 11T Pro Series May Debut as Rebranded Models in India, Globally
  7. Microsoft Announces a Series of Windows 11 Updates at Build Conference
  8. Xiaomi K200 All-in-One Laser Printer With NFC Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 14 Development Reportedly Delayed Due to China Lockdowns; 14 Pro Likely to Sport Always On Display
  2. World’s Tiniest Remote-Controlled Walking Robot Developed in Shape of a Crab, Smaller in Size Than a Flea
  3. LG OLED TV Lineup Refreshed With Updated Processors, Rollable OLED TV Launched in India
  4. Moto E32s With Triple Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. PM Narendra Modi to Inaugurate Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022 on Friday, Says PMO
  6. Niantec’s Campfire Companion App Will Let Pokémon Go Players Chat, Organise Meetups
  7. Google Docs Now Allows Users to Select and Edit Multiple Texts at Once
  8. Mobile Internet Suspended in Kashmir as Precautionary Measure After Yasin Malik’s Sentencing
  9. Redmi 10 Prime+ 5G Firmware Update Spotted in India, Expected to Launch Soon
  10. Apple Raises Pay of US Employees Amid Tight Labour Market, Surge in Unionisation, to Be Effective From July
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.