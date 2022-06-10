Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Chrome's New Machine Learning Model to Silence Undesired Notification Permission Prompts

Google Chrome's New Machine Learning Model to Silence Undesired Notification Permission Prompts

Google Chrome will also get ML models for actions in toolbar and language translation in Journey’s feature.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 10 June 2022 19:18 IST
Google Chrome's New Machine Learning Model to Silence Undesired Notification Permission Prompts

Photo Credit: Google

The new ML model is said to provide safer browsing experience

Highlights
  • New ML model will make predictions on the device
  • The user data will remain private
  • The new ML model will be available in the next release

Google Chrome will soon get a new machine learning (ML) model that will automatically silence notification permission prompts that are not/ less likely to get approval. Google says that this model is a part of an expansion of its ML capabilities which it uses in various other services, including filtering out spam emails. The Mountain View, California-based company claims that the move will further improve the browsing experience, and since the model will run on-device, the user data stays private.

Google explains in a blog post that the new ML model will change how people interact with web notifications. While some notifications help deliver updates from your favourite website sites, others distract you with notification permission prompts. The new model on Google Chrome is said to “predict when permission prompts are unlikely to be granted based on how the user previously interacted with similar permission prompts,” and it automatically silences such undesired prompts.

Google says that the model will be launched in the next release of Chrome. The feature was previously reported wherein it was discussed that a code change will let Chrome take back a website's right to send notifications. Additionally, this prediction-making will be done entirely on-device. This means that the user data will not be sent to Google servers and it stays private on the device. Earlier this year, Chrome got a new ML model that is claimed to identify 2.5 times more potentially malicious sites and phishing attacks as the previous model.

Google also says that in the near future, it will also be using ML to adjust the Chrome toolbar in real-time highlighting the action that's most useful in particular scenarios. For example, when you are reading news the toolbar may show action including share link and voice search. These actions can be customised manually as well.

The third is using an updated ML model that works with Journeys in translating the pages on Google Chrome. With the Journeys feature, users can pick up their search journey from where they left off and arrange visited pages based on their topic or category. The updated model now automatically figures out whether the page you visited before needs a translation to match your preferences.

We discuss the best of Google I/O 2022 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Chrome, Chrome
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Poco Smartphone Spotted on Mi Code, Said to Be Rebranded Redmi Note 10S: Report

Related Stories

Google Chrome's New Machine Learning Model to Silence Undesired Notification Permission Prompts
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Teases Camera Performance of Upcoming Flagship Phone: Details
  2. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G India Launch Date, Price Leaked: All Details
  3. NASA Says Tiny Meteoroid Struck James Webb Space Telescope in May
  4. Nothing Phone 1 Tipped to Support 45W Charging Ahead of Launch: Details
  5. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  6. Moto G62 5G With Snapdragon 480 Plus SoC, Triple Cameras Launched: Details
  7. Lenovo Tab P12 Pro, Yoga AIO 7 Launched in India: Details
  8. Dizo Watch D With Large 1.8-Inch Display Launched in India
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. Realme GT Neo 3T With Snapdragon 870 SoC Launched: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Chrome's New Machine Learning Model to Silence Undesired Notification Permission Prompts
  2. Sun Has More Oxygen and Metals, States New Study Its Chemical Composition
  3. Poco Smartphone Spotted on Mi Code, Said to Be Rebranded Redmi Note 10S: Report
  4. New Study Reveals How Marine Viruses May Aid in Mitigation of Climate Change
  5. WhatsApp Group Chat Can Now Reportedly Have Upto 512 Members
  6. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 Tipped to Support Swipe for Split-Screen Feature
  7. Prime Minister Narendra Modi Inaugurates IN-SPACe Headquarter in Ahmedabad 
  8. AMD Roadmap Update Points to RDNA 3 GPUs Launching This Year, 'Zen 5' CPUs in 2024
  9. The Last of Us Remake Out September 2 on PS5, PC Version Under Development
  10. Emotet Botnet Found Infecting Google Chrome to Steal Credit Card Information: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.