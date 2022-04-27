Technology News
  Google Chrome Gets Improved Autofill Popup on Desktop, Google Docs Reorganised to Find Key Features Quickly

Google Chrome Gets Improved Autofill Popup on Desktop, Google Docs Reorganised to Find Key Features Quickly

Google is expected to complete the rollout of new Google Docs features for users on the Rapid Release domains by May end.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 27 April 2022 18:50 IST
Google Chrome Gets Improved Autofill Popup on Desktop, Google Docs Reorganised to Find Key Features Quickly

The new features for Google Docs will be available by default

Highlights
  • Chrome’s popup was previously seen at the left border of text box
  • Google is adding prominent icons for faster recognition
  • New features will allow Google Docs users to find key features

Google is tweaking the autofill popup in Google Chrome for desktop (Windows, Mac, Linux), so that it doesn't hide further fields. With the latest update, the handy feature that lets user automatically fill in forms online will now display in the centre of the initiating field. Users can preview the succeeding fields with this change. Additionally, Google Docs is getting an update that allows users to locate the frequently used actions more easily on the platform. To ensure better navigation, the online word processor is shortening menus and grouping them for locating commonly used features. Also, it is adding prominent icons to make them identifiable.

As mentioned, Google is bringing changes to the autofill popup in Chrome for desktops. The alignment of the autofill popup to the centre of the initiating field on Google Chrome for desktop was first spotted by 9to5Google. This modification will allow users to preview the coming after fields.

Earlier, Chrome's autofill popup that allows users to store certain personal details in the browser was placed at the left border of the text box. Further, as per the report, Google Chrome has moved the autofill list lower and added icons next to each entry corresponding to the type of information. Interested users can enable the centre-aligned autofill suggestions from Chrome flags using #autofill-center-aligned-suggestions.

Separately, the search giant on Tuesday announced the latest updates for Google Docs via a blog post. As mentioned, Google is shortening menus, reorganising its content, and introducing more prominent icons to make it easier for Google Docs users to locate the most commonly-used features. For example, Google has added new Approvals options and shuffled some options around. Also, it has organised app script-related functionality under the new “Extensions” menu. This will provide access to the Apps Script IDE add-ons management.

Google confirmed that it has started to make the latest Docs improvements available to all Google Workspace customers, G Suite Basic, Business customers, and users with personal Google accounts. The new features will be available by default and Google is expected to complete the rollout for users on the Rapid Release domains by end of next month.

Should you buy a 4G or 5G budget phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Google Chrome Gets Improved Autofill Popup on Desktop, Google Docs Reorganised to Find Key Features Quickly
