Google Chrome to Offer Better Protection Against Spam Notifications: Report

A new code change will give Google the ability to automatically revoke a website’s permission to send notifications.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 2 June 2022 17:06 IST
Google Chrome for Android was spotted experimenting a feature to lets the user restore all closed tabs

Highlights
  • Google will start blocking notifications from websites seen as spam
  • Chrome’s notification spam block protection is seeing a slow rollout
  • Disruptive notifications are in violation of Google’s terms of service

Google is reportedly taking measures to bring down the number of unwanted notifications that a user receive via Chrome. The tech giant intends to do this by blocking notifications from websites that it perceives to be disruptive. A new code change will give Google the ability to automatically revoke a website's permission to send notifications to the user and also block attempts to ask for permission in the future. Google says that these types of disruptive notifications are in violation of the company's “Developer Terms of Service”. Chrome's notification spam block protection is seeing a slow rollout. Google Chrome for Android was recently spotted experimenting a feature to let users restore all closed tabs at once.

As per a report from 9To5Google, Google is taking a stronger approach to combat the notification spam on Chrome. As mentioned earlier, Google will start blocking notifications from the websites that are perceived to be disruptive. A new code change will let Chrome to automatically take back a website's right to send notifications. It would also stop any future attempts from the website to ask for permissions. Currently, Google still lets the user decide whether or not to give a website permission to send notifications.

Google reportedly said that the notifications are in violations of the tech giant's “Developer Terms of Service”. Chrome's notification spam block protection is seeing a slow rollout as of now. It could be a few months before the spam notifications block sees a wider rollout. The report further says that there's no clear indication as to what type of websites' notifications will be blocked by Google Chrome. It says that only websites that Google thinks are disruptive will receive the block treatment.

Google Chrome for Android was recently spotted experimenting a feature to lets the user restore all closed tabs at once. While it is easy to restore a window by going through browser history, users often faced an issue while restoring all the closed tabs. However, there was no solution to restore multiple closed tabs on Chrome for Android. The recent report pointed to the new experimental flag in the Chromium source code, Android Bulk Restore or Android Tab Restore, which indicates that Google has already started to test this feature on Android.

Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360.
