Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Authenticator Removes Click to Reveal PIN Feature With Latest Update

Google Authenticator Removes Click to Reveal PIN Feature With Latest Update

The Google Authenticator v5.20R4 update got the ‘Click to reveal PIN’ feature.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 18 July 2022 11:10 IST
Google Authenticator Removes Click to Reveal PIN Feature With Latest Update

Google has removed the ‘Click to reveal PIN' feature from its Authenticator app with the v5.20R4 update

Highlights
  • Google has emphasised that security is a “high priority” for them
  • Click to reveal PIN added an extra step to see 2FA code
  • There were reports Google Authenticator codes can allegedly be stolen

Google Authenticator has removed the ‘Click to reveal PIN' feature with the latest update. Google had reportedly rolled out the v5.20 update in May, that hid the two-factor authentication (2FA) code until the user tapped to reveal it. The update was intended to add extra security, but was not received well by the users. The Google Authenticator v5.20R4 update is back-tracking this feature. In 2020, Google also released an update for its Authenticator app to allow users to manage their account security keys easily while switching to a different phone. Updates to the Google Authenticator app are not frequent on both Android and iOS. Google has emphasised that security is a “high priority” for them.

Google has removed the ‘Click to reveal PIN' feature from its Authenticator app with the v5.20R4 update. To recall, the ‘Click to reveal PIN' was reportedly was introduced with the Google Authenticator v5.20 for added security in May. The feature added an extra step to see the 2FA code. The users' comments on Google Play regarding the latest update indicate their discontent with many expressing how this added layer of security slowed down the app.

In May 2020, Google released an update for its Authenticator app to allow users to manage their account security keys easily while switching to a different phone. Google Authenticator v5.10 on Android allowed users to transfer their 2FA or 2-step-verification (2SV) codes from one phone to another. So far, if one migrated to a new phone, the person had to repeat the entire process of verifying and generating 2SV codes.

As mentioned earlier, Google has emphasised that security is a “high priority” for them. It said that no data is sent to Google servers while the 2SV codes are transferred and that users are alerted to make them know that a transfer has taken place. However, in February 2020 there were reports saying that the Google Authenticator codes can allegedly be stolen by an Android Malware called “Cerberus”.

Noise co-founder Amit Khatri joins Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, for a special episode. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Authenticator, Google Authenticator update
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in touch on ...More
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 Could Feature Next Generation Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC: Report

Related Stories

Google Authenticator Removes Click to Reveal PIN Feature With Latest Update
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Indian Car Buyers Lapping Up SUVs, High-Tech Features Like Never Before
  2. Jaadugar Review: Jitendra Kumar’s Netflix Movie Is a Reprehensible Relic
  3. Thrilling New Images of Jupiter Captured by James Webb Space Telescope
  4. Crypto Charts Drench in Greens as Majority Altcoins See Gains
  5. Oppo Reno 8 Series Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch
  6. iPhone 14 Pro, 14 Pro Max 3D Models Show Complete Design
  7. Nothing Phone 1 First Impressions: Lighting Up the Competition
  8. Oppo Reno 8 Pro Live Images Leaked, India Pricing Tipped Again
  9. Japan Plans Ambitious Space Mission To Link Planets By Train: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Authenticator Removes Click to Reveal PIN Feature With Latest Update
  2. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 Could Feature Next Generation Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC: Report
  3. Oppo Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro, Pad Air, Enco X2 TWS Earphones Launch Today at 6pm: How to Watch Livestream
  4. Albania Shuts Down Public Services, Government Systems After External Cyber Attack
  5. Bitcoin, Ether and Majority Altcoins Brim in Profits, Crypto Price Chart Drenches in Green
  6. Why Is Tech Giant Apple Trying to Teach Our Teachers?
  7. AI Researchers Push to Open Up ‘Black Box’ of Language Models Amid Rapid Growth in AI Capabilities
  8. Hey Siri: Virtual Assistants Are Listening to Children and Using the Data
  9. India's Startup Story Intact, Tech Innovation Vibrant, Relevant: HCL Tech CEO C Vijayakumar
  10. Thrilling New Images of Jupiter Captured by James Webb Space Telescope
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.