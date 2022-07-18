Google Authenticator has removed the ‘Click to reveal PIN' feature with the latest update. Google had reportedly rolled out the v5.20 update in May, that hid the two-factor authentication (2FA) code until the user tapped to reveal it. The update was intended to add extra security, but was not received well by the users. The Google Authenticator v5.20R4 update is back-tracking this feature. In 2020, Google also released an update for its Authenticator app to allow users to manage their account security keys easily while switching to a different phone. Updates to the Google Authenticator app are not frequent on both Android and iOS. Google has emphasised that security is a “high priority” for them.

In May 2020, Google released an update for its Authenticator app to allow users to manage their account security keys easily while switching to a different phone. Google Authenticator v5.10 on Android allowed users to transfer their 2FA or 2-step-verification (2SV) codes from one phone to another. So far, if one migrated to a new phone, the person had to repeat the entire process of verifying and generating 2SV codes.

As mentioned earlier, Google has emphasised that security is a “high priority” for them. It said that no data is sent to Google servers while the 2SV codes are transferred and that users are alerted to make them know that a transfer has taken place. However, in February 2020 there were reports saying that the Google Authenticator codes can allegedly be stolen by an Android Malware called “Cerberus”.