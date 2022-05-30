Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Assistant's Personalised Speech Recognition to Help Improve Frequent Word Recognition: Report

Google Assistant's Personalised Speech Recognition to Help Improve Frequent Word Recognition: Report

The Personalized speech recognition feature is said to improve Google Assistant's ability to recognise frequently used words and names by the user. 

By Apoorva Sinha | Updated: 30 May 2022 15:48 IST
Google Assistant's Personalised Speech Recognition to Help Improve Frequent Word Recognition: Report

Photo Credit: Google

Personalised speech recognition will recognise user's names and frequently spoken words

Highlights
  • Personalised speech recognition was discovered in strings of Google App
  • The launch timeframe for this feature is not known yet
  • Personalised speech recognition will store audio recordings on device

Google Assistant is reportedly set to get a new personalised speech recognition feature to recognise a user's voice better. A recent report has discovered a few hidden strings of code in recent iterations of the Google app, which suggests that Google Assistant is working on better recognition of users' frequent words and names. Personalised speech recognition could appear in Google Assistant settings with a description that states that the feature will store audio recordings on device to help the assistant get better. The audio will reportedly stay on device and can be deleted at any time by turning off the feature.

A report by 9to5Google, suggests that Google is hoping to introduce a new feature called Personalised speech recognition to the widely accepted digital assistant on Android. The new feature will help Google Assistant recognise the users' voice in a better manner and help learn frequented words, names, and more. This feature essentially will allow users to store their audio recordings on their phone to help with recognising what they say to the Google Assistant.

The upcoming feature seems to expand the machine learning improvements beyond "Hey Google" especially related to the names used by the user's voice for messaging contacts and also to their frequently spoken words, as per the report. This feature will likely allow more advanced recognition of commands and contact names. However, there is no assured launch timeframe available for this feature yet.

Moreover, Google is also said to give an option to the users to disable the feature and delete any stored voice data on their phone. The audio files will stay on the device until the feature is disabled.

Meanwhile, Google says that if a user turns off the feature, the assistant will be less accurate at recognising names and other words that is said frequently, as per the report. All audio that is used to improve speech recognition will be deleted from this device.

We discuss the best of Google I/O 2022 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Assistant, Personalised Speech Recognition, Android, Google
Netflix Completes Withdraws From Russia Amid Ukraine War, Russian Subscribers Lost Access to Streaming Giant

Related Stories

Google Assistant's Personalised Speech Recognition to Help Improve Frequent Word Recognition: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Indian Government Withdraws Advisory Against Sharing Photocopy of Aadhaar
  2. Laal Singh Chaddha Trailer Out: Aamir Khan’s Back
  3. Jio Game Controller With Up to 8-Hour Battery Life Launched in India: Details
  4. Realme Confirms GT Neo 3T Launch Date Confirmed
  5. iOS 16 Could Debut With Always-On Display Support for iPhone 14 Pro Models
  6. Vivo Y33e 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  7. Realme GT Neo 3 Naruto Edition Launched: All Details
  8. Vivo T2x With 144Hz Display, MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC Debuts
  9. Sony HT-A7000 Soundbar and SA-SW3 Wireless Subwoofer Review
  10. Obi-Wan Kenobi Series Adds Warning After Texas School Shooting: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Fire-Boltt Talk 2 With SpO2 Tracking, Play 2 Mini Games Launched in India: Details
  2. Google Assistant's Personalised Speech Recognition to Help Improve Frequent Word Recognition: Report
  3. Netflix Completes Withdraws From Russia Amid Ukraine War, Russian Subscribers Lost Access to Streaming Giant
  4. Top Gun: Maverick Collects Nearly $250 Million at Global Box Office in Three Days
  5. Terra 2.0 Launches as Planned by Do Kwon but Its Value Has Already Begun Tanking Heavily
  6. Apple AR/VR Headset Could Be Announced Soon, RealityOS Trademarks Spotted
  7. Google Said to Support India's ShareChat in Raising $300 Million Funding at $5 Billion Valuation
  8. Jio Game Controller With Up to 8-Hour Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Realme C30 Key Specifications, Price Tipped; May Feature 5,000mAh Battery With 10W Charging
  10. Evolution Might be Happening 4 Times Faster Than What Charles Darwin Had Predicted: Study
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.