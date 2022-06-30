Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Starts Rolling Out Switch to Android App Support for Phones Running Android 12

Google Starts Rolling Out Switch to Android App Support for Phones Running Android 12

Apple also has a similar application called Move to iOS for Android smartphone users to easily migrate to iPhones.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 30 June 2022 04:16 IST
Google Starts Rolling Out Switch to Android App Support for Phones Running Android 12

Google also highlighted 10 reasons for users to switch to Android from iOS

Highlights
  • Switch to Android was only available for Pixel smartphones earlier
  • Google had earlier rolled out the app for iOS
  • The app enables wireless transition to Android

Google has announced the roll out of Switch to Android applications for all Android 12 smartphones. The application was earlier only available for Google's Pixel smartphones. Google had previously rolled out the application for iOS smartphones via the Apple App Store. The application will help Apple iPhone users to switch seamlessly to Android smartphones running Android 12. This will provide convenience to transfer the videos, images, and contact from iPhones to Android smartphones wirelessly. Google's Switch to Android application also lets users turn off iMessage to receive text messages on Android.

In a blog post, the internet giant, Google, has announced that starting Wednesday, it has begun rolling out the Switch to Android application for all smartphones running Android 12. The application was previously only limited to Google Pixel smartphones. The application will let iPhone users easily switch over to any smartphone with Android 12. It will let users transfer data like, videos, images, documents, contacts, and others from their iPhones to their new Android smartphones wirelessly.

The new Switch to Android App update will allow users to also connect a cable for transferring the videos and images stored in iCloud from iPhones to Android smartphones. Users will now be able to transfer DRM-free music, non-iTunes music, call logs, alarms, phone settings, audio, wallpapers, and free applications from iOS to Android using the application.

Google has also highlighted 10 reasons for users to switch to Android from iOS. Some of the reason mentioned by the internet giant include the ease to video call if a user's family and friends are on Google, direct transfer of user's previous purchases of music from iOS to Android, and proactive data protection on Google.

The Alphabet-owned company, Google, had announced in April that it has started rolling out the application for iOS users through Apple App Store. It is available on the App Store in multiple languages including English, Arabic, Dutch, German, Hindi, Spanish, and more. It also lets users turn off iMessage to receive the text messages on their Android smartphones.

Apple also offers a similar application called Move to iOS that helps Android smartphone users migrate easily to Apple iPhones. The application lets users transfer contacts, message history, camera images and videos, web bookmarks, mail accounts, and calendars.

We discuss the best of Google I/O 2022 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Apple, Switch to Android, Move to iOS, Android 12, Android, iOS, iCloud, Apple App Store, iMessage
Crypto Hedge Fund Three Arrows Capital Reportedly Enter Liquidation on British Virgin Islands Court's Order

Related Stories

Google Starts Rolling Out Switch to Android App Support for Phones Running Android 12
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mobile Internet Service Suspended Across Rajasthan to Avoid Communal Tension
  2. She Season 2 Review: Imtiaz Ali’s Name Now Means Nothing
  3. Ms. Marvel Episode 4 Reveals Fawad Khan’s Role in the MCU
  4. Oppo Watch 3 Series, Band 2 India Launch Tipped
  5. How DotPe Plans to Disrupt the Duopoly of Zomato and Swiggy
  6. Five Free Smartphone Apps to Track TV Shows and Movies
  7. You Can Now Drive an Uber on a Private Licence but It Seems No One Told the Cops
  8. How Apps Could Affect Your Privacy After the Roe v. Wade Decision
  9. Flipkart Now Lets Individuals Join as Delivery Executives on Part-Time Basis
  10. Pokemon Go-Like Game 'Jurassic World Alive' Now Available on Android
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Starts Rolling Out Switch to Android App Support for Phones Running Android 12
  2. Crypto Hedge Fund Three Arrows Capital Reportedly Enter Liquidation on British Virgin Islands Court's Order
  3. Semiconductor Exports to Russia Said to Have Plunged by 90 Percent After Curbs Following Ukraine Invasion
  4. Delhi Launches MCD Website Upgraded With Added Details on Sanitation Workers, Gardeners
  5. Acer Aspire 5 Gaming Laptop With 12th Gen Intel Core i5 Processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 GPU Launched in India: All Details
  6. Government to Finalise GST Rates on Online Gaming in August: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
  7. Government Approves Computerisation of Primary Agriculture Credit Societies for Transparency, Accountability
  8. Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale July 2022 to Go Live on July 1: Best Deals, Offers
  9. Norway Faces Cyberattack, Pro-Russian Hacker Group Accused Behind Activity
  10. Mercedes-Benz Makes Adjustments in Units at Germany, Hungary to Produce Electric Vehicles
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.