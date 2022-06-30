Google has announced the roll out of Switch to Android applications for all Android 12 smartphones. The application was earlier only available for Google's Pixel smartphones. Google had previously rolled out the application for iOS smartphones via the Apple App Store. The application will help Apple iPhone users to switch seamlessly to Android smartphones running Android 12. This will provide convenience to transfer the videos, images, and contact from iPhones to Android smartphones wirelessly. Google's Switch to Android application also lets users turn off iMessage to receive text messages on Android.

In a blog post, the internet giant, Google, has announced that starting Wednesday, it has begun rolling out the Switch to Android application for all smartphones running Android 12. The application was previously only limited to Google Pixel smartphones. The application will let iPhone users easily switch over to any smartphone with Android 12. It will let users transfer data like, videos, images, documents, contacts, and others from their iPhones to their new Android smartphones wirelessly.

The new Switch to Android App update will allow users to also connect a cable for transferring the videos and images stored in iCloud from iPhones to Android smartphones. Users will now be able to transfer DRM-free music, non-iTunes music, call logs, alarms, phone settings, audio, wallpapers, and free applications from iOS to Android using the application.

Google has also highlighted 10 reasons for users to switch to Android from iOS. Some of the reason mentioned by the internet giant include the ease to video call if a user's family and friends are on Google, direct transfer of user's previous purchases of music from iOS to Android, and proactive data protection on Google.

The Alphabet-owned company, Google, had announced in April that it has started rolling out the application for iOS users through Apple App Store. It is available on the App Store in multiple languages including English, Arabic, Dutch, German, Hindi, Spanish, and more. It also lets users turn off iMessage to receive the text messages on their Android smartphones.

Apple also offers a similar application called Move to iOS that helps Android smartphone users migrate easily to Apple iPhones. The application lets users transfer contacts, message history, camera images and videos, web bookmarks, mail accounts, and calendars.