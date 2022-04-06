Technology News
loading
Flipkart Forays Into Healthcare Sector With New Flipkart Health+ App

Flipkart Health+ app is available on Google Play and is expected to launch on iOS soon.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 6 April 2022 16:26 IST
Photo Credit: Flipkart

Prashant Jhaveri, CEO of Flipkart Health+

Highlights
  • Flipkart Health+ is coupling with SastaSundar’s healthcare network
  • Flipkart Health+ aims to serve across 20,000 PIN codes in India
  • Flipkart Health+ is the digital healthcare platform from Flipkart

Flipkart Health+ — the digital healthcare platform from Flipkart — has announced the launch of the Flipkart Health+ app. The e-commerce platform had acquired a majority stake in SastaSundar, an online pharmacy platform, in 2021, which has now been converted to Flipkart Health+. The company aims to serve across 20,000 PIN codes in India and promises an easy access to quality medicine through the app. Flipkart Health+ said that it has over 500 independent sellers who have a network of registered pharmacists for validation of medical prescriptions. The app is available for download on Android as of now and is expected to launch on iOS soon.

Flipkart Health+ said that the company aims to enable access to medicines and healthcare products from independent sellers via the app. Talking about the launch, Prashant Jhaveri, CEO, Flipkart Health+, said, “Through Flipkart Health+, we aim to solve the critical gap of accessibility to genuine medicines and healthcare products and services across the country, especially in the remotest parts of the country that have been underserved until now. We want to leverage technology in a way that strengthens the healthcare ecosystem and enables it to serve customers better by making accessibility to healthcare simpler even for those residing in distant areas of the country and contributing towards a healthier India.”

Flipkart Health+ is coupling with SastaSundar 's healthcare network across the country. As of now, SastaSundar.com will redirect users to the Flipkart Health+ homepage. The company plans to onboard third-party healthcare service providers to offer additional healthcare services like teleconsultation and e-diagnostics to the customers in the coming months.

The Flipkart Health+ app is available on Google Play for Android users. The company says that customers can expect the Flipkart Health+ app to launch soon on iOS as well.

Can OnePlus 10 Pro beat iPhone 13 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Flipkart, Flipkart Health Plus, Flipkart Health Plus app
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in touch on ...More
