Byju’s Named as Official Sponsor of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

FIFA World Cup 2022 is scheduled to begin on November 21.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 25 March 2022 10:09 IST
Bengaluru-headquartered Byju's offers online education catering to all age groups

Highlights
  • Byju's was founded by Byju Raveendran, a former teacher
  • Byju's has offices in 21 countries
  • The company's products are present in over 120 countries

Ed-tech company Byju's on Thursday said it has been named as an official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. Byju's, through this partnership, will leverage its rights to the FIFA World Cup 2022 marks, emblem, and assets, and run unique promotions to connect with football fans around the world, the company said in a statement.

It will also create engaging and creative content with educational messages as part of a multifaceted activation plan. The 2022 FIFA World Cup is scheduled to take place in Qatar from 21 November to 18 December 2022.

"FIFA is dedicated to harnessing the power of football towards the goal of enacting positive societal change. We're delighted to be partnered with a company like Byju's, which is also engaging communities and empowering young people wherever they may be in the world," Kay Madati, FIFA's Chief Commercial Officer, said.

Bengaluru-headquartered Byju's has offices in 21 countries and its products are present in over 120 countries.

"It is a matter of pride for us to represent India on such a prestigious global stage and champion the integration of education and sport. Sport is a big part of life and brings together people across the world," Byju Raveendran, Founder and CEO of Byju's said.

Further reading: Byjus, Ed Tech Companies, FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, FIFA
