Facebook is adding a 'Sharing to Reels' feature to provide more creative options to the Reels experience. The new functionality allows users to share videos directly from third-party apps to their Facebook accounts. With this feature, instead of downloading video content and uploading it later from non-Meta apps, users can create short videos on integrated third-party apps, and post Reels clips directly from the apps with the tap of a button. Music apps Smule, and video editing apps Vita and VivaVideo are the initial platforms that have integrated the Sharing to Reels button in their apps. This new development comes just after Facebook started rolling out Reels to global users.

Meta on Tuesday announced the addition of a new Sharing to Reels feature via a blog post. The latest update allows users of third-party apps to post short-form videos directly to Facebook Reels with the new Reels button on the apps. They can also enjoy customisation options with the Reels editing tools like audio, text, effects, captions and stickers. When a person shares their reel from a third-party app to Facebook, users can follow along, like, comment, and share it with others.

As mentioned, Meta has also announced new integrations with the Karaoke app Smule, and video editing apps Vita and VivaVideo for the Sharing to Reels functionality. These apps will now have Share to Facebook Reels options. Developers interested in integrating the button in their apps can learn more about this on Meta's developer website.

Facebook is with the move expanding its fastest-growing content format. Recently, the social media platform launched its short video feature Reels to more than 150 countries with a new Reels display at the top of user feeds. Users can discover new Reels in the Watch tab, Stories, and in Groups. The feature includes audio, AR effects, and captions with hashtags or tags for other accounts.

Meta launched Reels on Instagram in 2020 and on Facebook in 2021. The feature was a response to the widely popular short-video app TikTok.