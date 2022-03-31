Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Facebook Parent Meta Hires Republican Consulting Firm to Smear TikTok in US: Report

Facebook-Parent Meta Hires Republican Consulting Firm to Smear TikTok in US: Report

This is not the first time Meta was caught in the middle of a smear campaign.

By Associated Press | Updated: 31 March 2022 09:53 IST
Facebook-Parent Meta Hires Republican Consulting Firm to Smear TikTok in US: Report

Photo Credit: Reuters

Targeted Victory sought help from PR firms to plant news stories

Highlights
  • Meta confirmed that it has hired Targeted Victory
  • The firm used "genuine concerns and unfounded anxieties" about TikTok
  • "We believe all platforms should face a level of scrutiny"

Eleven years ago, Facebook was caught red-handed after it hired a prominent public relations firm to try to plant stories harshly criticizing Google's privacy practices in leading news outlets.

In 2018, it hired the PR firm Definers to do opposition research on the company's critics, including billionaire philanthropist George Soros. The company's longtime head of communications, Elliot Schrage, took the blame for approving the hiring of Definers and similar firms and left Facebook.

On Wednesday, The Washington Post reported that Meta, Facebook's parent company, is using similar tactics to go after another rival TikTok. Meta, the Post reported, hired a Republican consulting firm called Targeted Victory to “orchestrate a nationwide campaign” against TikTok.

Targeted Victory, according to the Post, contracted with dozens of public relations firms across the US to help “sway public opinion against TikTok” by planting local news stories and helping place op-eds targeting TikTok around the country, the story says.

Meta confirmed that it has hired Targeted Victory.

“We believe all platforms, including TikTok, should face a level of scrutiny consistent with their growing success," spokesman Andy Stone said in a statement.

Zac Moffatt, the CEO of Targeted Victory, said the company “manages bipartisan teams on behalf of our clients.”

“It is public knowledge we have worked with Meta for several years and we are proud of the work we have done,” he said in a statement.

The Post obtained internal emails from Targeted Victory that outlined a campaign to undermine TikTok, which is owned by the Chinese company ByteDance. The firm used a mix of “genuine concerns and unfounded anxieties” about TikTok in order to try to turn public and political sentiment against it.

According to the report, Targeted Victory was also working to get “proactive coverage” about Facebook into local media, including “submitting letters and opinion pieces speaking glowingly of Facebook's role in, for instance, supporting Black-owned businesses.”

“We are deeply concerned that the stoking of local media reports on alleged trends that have not been found on the platform could cause real world harm,” TikTok said in an emailed statement.

Will the 2022 iPhone SE sink or swim? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, TikTok, Meta, ByteDance, Targeted Victory
Netflix April 2022 Releases: Mai, Dasvi, Ozark Season 4 Part 2, Better Call Saul Season 6, and More

Related Stories

Facebook-Parent Meta Hires Republican Consulting Firm to Smear TikTok in US: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moon Knight Review: Oscar Isaac’s Marvel Series Is a Snooze Fest
  2. Samsung Galaxy A73 5G, Galaxy A33 5G Debut in India: All Details
  3. Poco X4 Pro 5G First Impressions: This Looks Very Familiar
  4. Realme Pad Mini Listed on E-Commerce Site, India Launch Tipped
  5. OnePlus 10 Pro India Price, Sale Date Tipped Ahead of Launch
  6. Xiaomi to Launch New Redmi Note Smartphone Globally Tomorrow
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. iQoo Neo 6 Alleged Geekbench Listing Suggests Snapdragon 778G SoC
  9. Oppo F21 Pro Series Set to Debut in India on April 12
  10. WhatsApp Updates Voice Message Experience With a Slew of New Features
#Latest Stories
  1. Ukraine Crisis: Satellite Modems Nexus of Worst Cyberattack
  2. NASA’s New Horizons Identifies Towering Ice Volcanoes on Pluto
  3. Facebook-Parent Meta Hires Republican Consulting Firm to Smear TikTok in US: Report
  4. OnePlus 10 Pro Launch in India Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications
  5. WhatsApp Updates Voice Messages With Out of Chat Playback, Ability to Pick Up Messages Where You Left Off
  6. Intel Arc A350M, A370M Discrete Gaming GPUs for Thin-and-Light Laptops Announced, Desktop GPUs Coming Later This Year
  7. American Pop Artist Jeff Koons to Send Sculptures to the Moon
  8. Apple CEO Tim Cook’s Accused Stalker Agrees to Stay Away
  9. FBI Says Russian Hackers Scanning US Energy Systems, pose 'Current' Threat’
  10. Realme 8 Starts Receiving Android 12-Based Realme UI 3.0 Stable Update in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.