Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Facebook Working on End to End Encrypted Chat Backups on Messenger: All Details

Facebook Working on End-to-End Encrypted Chat Backups on Messenger: All Details

Facebook will also roll out more tests and updates for end-to-end encrypted chats on Messenger and Instagram that will begin rolling out over the next few weeks.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 11 August 2022 19:05 IST
Facebook Working on End-to-End Encrypted Chat Backups on Messenger: All Details

Photo Credit: Facebook

Facebook said that secure storage will be the default way to store the messages

Highlights
  • Facebook will also start testing the unsend messages feature
  • The company has removed ‘Vanish Mode’ from Messenger
  • Facebook also released a browser extension called Code Verify

Facebook plans to test a new secure storage feature for end-to-end encrypted chats on Messenger, the company announced on Thursday. Additionally, the company has also revealed new tests and updates to end-to-end-encrypted chats on Messenger and Instagram that will be rolled out over the coming weeks. Meta, formerly known as Facebook, said that with the new security feature, users will be able to safely back up their end-to-end encrypted chat history. The company also claims that these messages will not be accessible to Facebook.

In an official blog post, Facebook has revealed plans to test a secure storage feature for end-to-end encrypted chats on Messenger that will allow users to back up their encrypted chats. The company said that this feature will come in handy in case a user loses their smartphone. Users will have the ability to retrieve their messages from end-to-end encrypted chats on Messenger, according to Facebook. The company also claims that Facebook will not have access to these chats, unless a user reports it.

Facebook said that secure storage will be the default way to store the messages from end-to-end encrypted chats in Messenger. Users will have multiple options for restoring their chats. Facebook will allow users to create a security pin or a code, which the user will have to save, to back up their end-to-end encrypted chats. Messenger users will have the option to secure the security code or pin via third-party cloud services, like iCloud. The company also said this method of securing the code or pin will not be encrypted.

This week, Facebook will start testing the secure storage feature for end-to-end encrypted chats on Messenger on Android and iOS. The company said that the feature is currently not available for the web version of Facebook Messenger and Messenger for desktop. It is also not available for chats that are not end-to-end encrypted.

Additionally, Facebook has also announced more tests and updates for end-to-end encrypted chats on Messenger and Instagram. The new tests and updates will start rolling out over the next few weeks, according to the company. Facebook said that deleted messages will soon start to sync across devices for end-to-end encrypted chats.

The company will also start testing the unsend messages feature, reply to Facebook Stories feature, and other ways to access end-to-end encrypted messages and calls. Facebook will also integrate the encrypted messages feature to Ray-Ban Stories that will allow users to send end-to-end encrypted hands-free messages to others.

Facebook also unveiled an open-source web browser extension called Code Verify, which is available on Google Chrome, FireFox, and Microsoft Edge. It is said to automatically verify the code while using Facebook Messenger. Facebook released the Code Verify extension to protect WhatsApp chats back in March. This week, Facebook will start testing the default end-to-end encrypted chats between some users.

The company is removing ‘Vanish Mode' from Messenger. Users will now have access to the disappearing messages feature. Facebook said that the Vanish Mode on Instagram is not end-to-end encrypted, and will be still accessible to users.

Facebook will soon expand the test for opt-in end-to-end encrypted messages and calls on Instagram. The test was earlier available only for adults in select regions. The company will add users from more countries, while adding functionality like group chats. It will also be available to everyone, and not just adults.

Facebook further said, “We will continue to provide updates as we make progress toward the global rollout of default end-to-end encryption for personal messages and calls in 2023.”

What should you make of Realme's three new offerings? We discuss them on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Facebook Messenger, Instagram
YouTube Adds Support for Redesigned Android 13 Media Notification Controls on Latest Beta: Details
Apple And Kim Kardashian Launch New Custom Beats Fit Pro Earbuds: All Details Here

Related Stories

Facebook Working on End-to-End Encrypted Chat Backups on Messenger: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola X30 Pro With 200-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: All Details
  2. Vivo V25 Pro Will Be Launched in India on August 17: Details
  3. Apple And Kim Kardashian Team Up For New Custom Beats Fit Pro Earbuds
  4. Motorola Edge 30 Fusion, Edge 30 Ultra Renders Leaked: All Details
  5. Moto G62 With Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched in India: All Details
  6. Moto Razr 2022 With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 144Hz Display Launched
  7. Xiaomi Mix Fold 2, Pad 5 Pro 12.4, Buds 4 Pro Launch Set for August 11
  8. WhatsApp to Let Users Control Online Presence, Leave Groups Silently, More
  9. Nope to Laal Singh Chaddha, the 7 Biggest Movies in August
  10. iPhone 14 Pro Series Could be Priced Higher Than Older Models: Kuo
#Latest Stories
  1. Wynk Music Plans Foray Into Distribution Ecosystem; to Invest Rs. 100 Crore to Promote Music Talent
  2. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 4 Pre-Booking Starts in India on August 16: Details
  3. Apple And Kim Kardashian Launch New Custom Beats Fit Pro Earbuds: All Details Here
  4. Facebook Working on End-to-End Encrypted Chat Backups on Messenger: All Details
  5. YouTube Adds Support for Redesigned Android 13 Media Notification Controls on Latest Beta: Details
  6. Magic Eden Proposes to Build NFT Marketplace for ApeCoin Holders, Submit Proposal to ApeCoin DAO
  7. Google Pixel's At a Glance Commute Feature Reportedly Making a Comeback
  8. RBI’s Digital Lending Norms Will Help Sector Scale Up, Become More Responsible, Industry Says
  9. Xiaomi 12T, Xiaomi 12T Pro Price, Colour Options Leaked: All Details Here
  10. Google Meet Live Sharing Feature Will Allow Users to Interact With Content, Play Games: Out Now
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.