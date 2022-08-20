Meta CEO has shared on Facebook that the company will soon release “major updates” to Horizon Worlds. The executive also said that the avatar graphics will also be updated soon. The CEO said that he will be sharing more details at company's Connect event later. In the post, the executive acknowledged that the image of his Horizon Worlds avatar that was previously shared was “pretty basic”. On August 16, the executive took to Facebook to announce the launch of Horizon Worlds in Spain and France.

Along with the announcements, Zuckerberg has also shared an image of his Horizon Worlds avatar. He acknowledged that the image that was shared earlier was “pretty basic”. In the Facebook post about the avatar, Zuckerberg said, “…it was taken very quickly to celebrate a launch.” He further added that the Horizon Worlds graphics are capable of “much more”. The graphics are said to be also more capable on the VR headsets.

The post from Zuckerberg comes days after the company announced via Facebook that it has launched the Horizon Worlds in France and Spain. The image that is being touted as “pretty basic” by Zuckerberg was originally shared during the announcement. In the image, a Horizon Worlds avatar of Mark Zuckerberg was seen next to a model of the Eiffel Tower.

