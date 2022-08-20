Technology News
Facebook to Roll Out Major Updates to Horizon Worlds; More Details at Connect Event: Mark Zuckerberg

Facebook had launched the Horizon Worlds in Spain and France on August 16.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 20 August 2022 17:13 IST
Facebook to Roll Out Major Updates to Horizon Worlds; More Details at Connect Event: Mark Zuckerberg

Photo Credit: Facebook/ Mark Zuckerberg

Zuckerberg has also shared an image of his Horizon Worlds avatar

Highlights
  • Mark Zuckerberg called his previous avatar “pretty basic”
  • The Meta CEO claimed Horizon Worlds is capable of much more
  • Zuckerberg said that graphics are improving quickly

Meta CEO has shared on Facebook that the company will soon release “major updates” to Horizon Worlds. The executive also said that the avatar graphics will also be updated soon. The CEO said that he will be sharing more details at company's Connect event later. In the post, the executive acknowledged that the image of his Horizon Worlds avatar that was previously shared was “pretty basic”. On August 16, the executive took to Facebook to announce the launch of Horizon Worlds in Spain and France.

Mark Zuckerberg, Chief Executive Officer at Meta, has shared via Facebook that the company will be releasing “major updates” to Horizon Worlds soon. Zuckerberg also said that the avatar graphics will be soon updated as well. The details regarding the updates will be shared later by Zuckerberg at company's Connect conference.

Along with the announcements, Zuckerberg has also shared an image of his Horizon Worlds avatar. He acknowledged that the image that was shared earlier was “pretty basic”. In the Facebook post about the avatar, Zuckerberg said, “…it was taken very quickly to celebrate a launch.” He further added that the Horizon Worlds graphics are capable of “much more”. The graphics are said to be also more capable on the VR headsets.

The Meta (formerly known as Facebook) CEO claimed that Horizon Worlds is improving “very quickly”. Along with the announcement, he also shared an image of his avatar to show the capabilities of Horizon Worlds and avatar graphics.

The post from Zuckerberg comes days after the company announced via Facebook that it has launched the Horizon Worlds in France and Spain. The image that is being touted as “pretty basic” by Zuckerberg was originally shared during the announcement. In the image, a Horizon Worlds avatar of Mark Zuckerberg was seen next to a model of the Eiffel Tower.

In other news, Facebook had reportedly banned several major anti-vaccination groups from its social media platform.

Do the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 offer enough over last year's models? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Meta, Horizon Worlds
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav works as a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He became a journalist in 2021, and was earlier covering North American companies, including the MAANG, for a news agency. His interest in gadgets and EVs brought him here. After work, you’ll probably find him either reading Jaun Elia or competing for a district in Mafia 3: Definitive Edition. More
Facebook to Roll Out Major Updates to Horizon Worlds; More Details at Connect Event: Mark Zuckerberg
