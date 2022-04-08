Technology News
Facebook Removes Accounts in Brazil With Ties to the Military

The Facebook accounts posed as fake nonprofits that played down the dangers of deforestration in Brazil.

By Reuters | Updated: 8 April 2022 12:04 IST
Critics say Bolsonaro and his supporters use the platforms to spread dangerous disinformation

  • Meta's quarterly report could be damaging to Brazil's President Bolsonaro
  • Meta declined to provide additional information about its investigation
  • Brazil's army said in a statement it was aware of Meta's allegations

Facebook owner Meta Platforms said on Thursday it had removed a network of social media accounts with ties to the Brazilian military that posed as fake nonprofits to play down the dangers of deforestation.

Although the individuals involved in the network were active military personnel, Meta's investigation did not find enough evidence to establish if they were following orders or acting independently, said a person with knowledge of the matter.

Meta's quarterly report could be damaging to Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro. The far-right former army captain, a longtime skeptic of environmentalism, has deployed the armed forces to the Amazon on unsuccessful missions to reduce destruction of the world's largest rainforest.

The takedown operation, Meta's first to hit a network focused primarily on environmental issues, may also add fire to Bolsonaro's attacks on large tech firms, which he accuses of stifling conservative voices on their platforms.

Critics say Bolsonaro and his supporters use the platforms to spread dangerous disinformation undermining Brazil's democratic institutions.

In its report, Meta said the unidentified network, which was limited in scale and authentic engagement, used fake accounts on Facebook and Instagram to post initially about land reform and the pandemic in 2020 before turning its focus to environmental issues last year.

"In 2021, they created Pages that posed as fictitious NGOs and activists focused on environmental issues in the Amazonas region of Brazil. They posted about deforestation, including arguing that not all of it is harmful, and criticizing legitimate environmental NGOs who spoke out against deforestation in the Amazon," Meta said in its report.

"Although the people behind (the network) attempted to conceal their identities and coordination, our investigation found links to individuals associated with the Brazilian Military."

Meta declined to provide additional information about its investigation.

Brazil's army said in a statement it was aware of Meta's allegations, and had reached out to the company for access to the data underpinning its claims of military involvement.

It said it required all of its members to practice "truth, probity and honesty."

Bolsonaro's office did not reply to a request for comment.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

OnePlus Nord 2T Specifications Leaked, Renders Tip Triple Rear Camera Setup

