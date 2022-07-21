Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Facebook Suspends Pages of Taliban Controlled Media, Remains Firm on Policy Against Taliban

Facebook Suspends Pages of Taliban-Controlled Media, Remains Firm on Policy Against Taliban

Facebook enforces its anti-Taliban policy on all of its platforms, including Instagram and WhatsApp, informed a spokesperson.

By ANI | Updated: 21 July 2022 18:09 IST
Facebook Suspends Pages of Taliban-Controlled Media, Remains Firm on Policy Against Taliban

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Dima Solomin

Facebook was the first to name the Taliban as a terrorist organization following their takeover last year

Highlights
  • Taliban officials and spokespersons are active participants on Twitter
  • Thousands of journalists, especially women, have lost their jobs
  • Afghanistan National Television, Bakhtar agency are no longer accessible

Facebook's anti-Taliban policy continues to remain firm as the social media platform suspended pages of the Taliban-controlled Afghanistan National Television and Bakhtar news agency. The pages of Afghanistan National Television and Bakhtar news agency are no longer accessible, reported Khaama Press, adding that since the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan National Television's media centre, they conducted extensive media activities. However, the pages of this media centre and Bakhtar news agency are currently inaccessible.

According to the head of Afghanistan National Television, Ahmadullah Wasiq, Facebook has banned the Pashto and Dari pages of this media organization.

Facebook is one of the most widely used social networking sites worldwide and was the first to name the Taliban as a terrorist organization following their takeover in mid-August, 2021, Khaama Press reported.

The social media platform perceives the Taliban as a "terrorist organization" and has banned the publication of any content created by or supporting this organization on its social media platform, the report added, citing sources.

Notably, the pages of Taliban-controlled government agencies in war-torn Afghanistan on the social networking site were previously shut down by Facebook.

According to a Facebook spokesperson, the social media platform enforces its anti-Taliban policy on all of its platforms, including Facebook itself, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

Taliban officials and spokespersons are active participants on Twitter as well.

The Afghan media community continues to face overwhelming challenges under the brutal regime of the Taliban.

Numerous organizations were forced to shut down due to economic collapse, threats and draconian reporting restrictions since the Islamist outfit came to power.

Thousands of journalists and media professionals, especially women, have lost their jobs.

The survey, conducted by IFJ-affiliate Afghanistan National Journalists Union (ANJU) across 33 provinces, shows 318 media have closed since 15 August 2021. The crisis has hit newspapers the hardest with just 20 out of 114 continuing to publish. 51 TV stations, 132 radio stations and 49 online media have ceased operations according to the report compiled for the IFJ.

72 percent of those who have lost their jobs are women, IFJ said in a release.

As per the report, released by United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), human rights violations affected 173 journalists and media workers, 163 of which were attributed to the de facto authorities.

Among these were 122 instances of arbitrary arrest and detention, 58 instances were of ill-treatment, 33 instances of threats and intimidation, and 12 instances of incommunicado detention. Six journalists were also killed during the period (five by self-identified ISIS Khorasan, one by unknown perpetrators).

According to some media-supporting organizations, over 70 percent of media outlets halted their operations since the Taliban came to power.

Why is Oppo making strange choices with its flagship Reno series? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Meta, Instagram, WhatsApp
Vauld Applies for Protection Against Creditors After Pausing Withdrawals
South Korea Delays Levying 20 Percent Crypto Tax By Three Years

Related Stories

Facebook Suspends Pages of Taliban-Controlled Media, Remains Firm on Policy Against Taliban
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Prime Day 2022 Sale: Grab These Freebies Before the Sale Begins
  2. Everything You Need to Know About Netflix's The Gray Man
  3. NASA's James Webb Telescope Damaged After Being Hit By Space Rock: Report
  4. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  5. Oppo Tipped to Launch Two New Budget, Mid-Range Tablets in India
  6. ENGWE X26 E-Bicycle With 93km Range Launched: Details
  7. Jaadugar Review: Jitendra Kumar’s Netflix Movie Is a Reprehensible Relic
  8. Oppo Reno 8 5G First Impressions: A Slim and Stylish Mid-Range Contender
  9. Google Pixel 6a India Price Revealed, Sale Starting July 28
  10. F9 Is Now Available for Streaming on Prime Video
#Latest Stories
  1. Ethereum Platform Kaleido Teams Up With Polygon: Here's What You Need to Know
  2. Indian Smartphone Shipments Declined For Third Consecutive Quarter: Canalys
  3. Samsung Galaxy A24, Galaxy A34, and Galaxy A54 Could Launch Without Depth Sensors: Report
  4. Canyon of Fire Solar Storm Hits Earth, Highlights Clear Aurora View at Various Places
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Price Leaked Again, Three Storage Options Tipped
  6. Apple iOS 15.6, iPadOS 15.6 Released With Bug Fixes for Settings, Safari, TV App Improvements
  7. Apple Patents Communication System That Can Allow a Device to Relay Its Network in Crisis Situations
  8. Electric, Hybrid Cars to Face Long Waiting Periods as Carmakers Deal With Chip Shortage
  9. Fast & Furious 9 Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video in English, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu
  10. Samsung to Launch 3nm Chipsets on July 25, Ahead of TSMC: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.