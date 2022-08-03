Technology News
loading

ExpressVPN Now Runs Natively on Apple M1, M2 Silicon-Powered Macs

ExpressVPN released the v11.5.0 update for its macOS app on Wednesday.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 3 August 2022 19:22 IST
ExpressVPN Now Runs Natively on Apple M1, M2 Silicon-Powered Macs

Photo Credit: ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN’s latest client is said to offer improved performance, energy efficiency

Highlights
  • ExpressVPN will still be compatible with Intel-based Macs
  • Several apps do not offer native support for Apple silicon Macs
  • ExpressVPN recently removed its VPN servers from India

ExpressVPN has rolled out a new update for its macOS client that finally brings native support for Macs featuring Apple silicon. This will enable Apple M1 and Apple M2-powered Macs to fully utilise the capabilities of the app. The updated client is said to offer a performance boost as well battery life improvements. Apple silicon Macs are relatively new, initially being introduced in 2020. They are claimed to offer significantly improved CPU and GPU performances. However, several apps are yet to offer native support for these chips.

ExpressVPN released the v11.5.0 version client for macOS on Wednesday. This brings native support for Apple M1 and M2 chips. The update is claimed to offer improved performance and efficient battery consumption. ExpressVPN claims that its latest Mac client will be compatible with older generation Intel-based Apple computers.

The Apple silicon Macs have only been out for a couple of years. There are seemingly several apps that do not offer native support for the Apple silicon chips. These apps are 'translated' via Rosetta 2 to run on Apple silicon. The translated app is said to not operate to the best of its capabilities.

The Cupertino company launched the Apple M2-powered MacBook Air (2022) and MacBook Pro (2022) earlier this year in June. Apple M2 is a successor to the first-generation chip that was launched with the MacBook Air (M1, 2020). This new Apple silicon chip is claimed to offer up to 18 percent improved CPU performance and up to 35 percent improved GPU performance. Apple M2 is also equipped with Secure Enclave, which enables users to connect external displays with up to 6K resolution.

Earlier this year in June, ExpressVPN removed its VPN servers from India after it decided not to comply with the government's directions on storing user data for at least five years and sharing it with authorities upon request.

Is Pixel 6a the best camera phone under Rs. 50,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: ExpressVPN, Apple M1, Apple M2, Apple Silicon
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED, Vivobook S 14 Flip, Vivobook 15 With Upto 16GB RAM Launched in India
Apple Passkeys to Put an End to Passwords in iOS 16, iPadOS 16, and macOS Ventura

Related Stories

ExpressVPN Now Runs Natively on Apple M1, M2 Silicon-Powered Macs
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Solar Storm Expected to Hit Earth on August 3: Details
  2. Nokia 8210 4G Feature Phone With Unisoc T107​ SoC Launched in India
  3. iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max Tipped to Get Speed Boost Despite Using A15 SoC
  4. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  5. Amazon Great Freedom Festival: Grab These Early Deals Today
  6. Sony LinkBuds WF-L900 True Wireless Earphones Launched in India: Details
  7. Lenovo Legion Y700 Ultimate Edition With Snapdragon 870 SoC Unveiled
  8. OnePlus Leads Mid-Range Smartphone Segment in India: Report
  9. Realme Watch 3 Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today
  10. You can Now Book Uber Cab via WhatsApp in Delhi-NCR: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Invites Testers for ColorOS 13 Public Beta; Applications Close on August 4: All Details
  2. Uber Riders in Delhi-NCR Can Now Book Cab via Chatbot on WhatsApp
  3. Apple Passkeys to Put an End to Passwords in iOS 16, iPadOS 16, and macOS Ventura
  4. ExpressVPN Now Runs Natively on Apple M1, M2 Silicon-Powered Macs
  5. Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED, Vivobook S 14 Flip, Vivobook 15 With Upto 16GB RAM Launched in India
  6. Vivo India Accused of Rs. 2,200 Crore Tax Evasion by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence: Details
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 Smartphones May Drop the “Z” in Moniker: Report
  8. Airtel 5G Services Rollout to Begin in August, Signs Network Deals With Ericsson, Nokia, and Samsung
  9. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Tipped to Feature Gorilla Glass Victus+ Screen Protection, Improved Fast Charging
  10. Online Gaming Platforms Involving Game of Chance Treated as Illegal, MoS IT Says
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.