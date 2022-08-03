ExpressVPN Now Runs Natively on Apple M1, M2 Silicon-Powered Macs

ExpressVPN has rolled out a new update for its macOS client that finally brings native support for Macs featuring Apple silicon. This will enable Apple M1 and Apple M2-powered Macs to fully utilise the capabilities of the app. The updated client is said to offer a performance boost as well battery life improvements. Apple silicon Macs are relatively new, initially being introduced in 2020. They are claimed to offer significantly improved CPU and GPU performances. However, several apps are yet to offer native support for these chips.

ExpressVPN released the v11.5.0 version client for macOS on Wednesday. This brings native support for Apple M1 and M2 chips. The update is claimed to offer improved performance and efficient battery consumption. ExpressVPN claims that its latest Mac client will be compatible with older generation Intel-based Apple computers.

The Apple silicon Macs have only been out for a couple of years. There are seemingly several apps that do not offer native support for the Apple silicon chips. These apps are 'translated' via Rosetta 2 to run on Apple silicon. The translated app is said to not operate to the best of its capabilities.

The Cupertino company launched the Apple M2-powered MacBook Air (2022) and MacBook Pro (2022) earlier this year in June. Apple M2 is a successor to the first-generation chip that was launched with the MacBook Air (M1, 2020). This new Apple silicon chip is claimed to offer up to 18 percent improved CPU performance and up to 35 percent improved GPU performance. Apple M2 is also equipped with Secure Enclave, which enables users to connect external displays with up to 6K resolution.

Earlier this year in June, ExpressVPN removed its VPN servers from India after it decided not to comply with the government's directions on storing user data for at least five years and sharing it with authorities upon request.