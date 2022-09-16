Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • ED Freezes Funds Worth Rs. 46.67 Crore Kept in Payment Gateways Easebuzz, Razorpay, Cashfree, and Paytm: Report

ED Freezes Funds Worth Rs. 46.67 Crore Kept in Payment Gateways Easebuzz, Razorpay, Cashfree, and Paytm: Report

ED carried out searches on the premises of Easebuzz, Razorpay, Cashfree, and Paytm this week.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 16 September 2022 16:53 IST
ED Freezes Funds Worth Rs. 46.67 Crore Kept in Payment Gateways Easebuzz, Razorpay, Cashfree, and Paytm: Report

ED found funds worth Rs. 1.28 crore with Cashfree Payments in Bangalore

Highlights
  • The ED is said to have recovered various incriminating documents
  • Raids were said to be carried out under Prevention of Money Laundering Ac
  • The ED had reportedly seized Rs. 46.67 crore as part of the probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has reportedly conducted raids against Chinese-controlled loan apps and investment tokens and frozen funds worth Rs. 46.67 crore kept in payment gateways such as Easebuzz, Razorpay, Cashfree and Paytm. The federal agency is said to have frozen accounts under the anti-money laundering law. Searches were carried out on Wednesday at several premises of the accused in Delhi, Mumbai, Ghaziabad, Lucknow and Gaya, as per a report. Around Rs. 33.36 crore was reportedly found with Easebuzz in Pune, while Rs. 8.21 crore was detected from Razorpay in Bangalore.

According to a PTI report, ED had conducted raids at premises of online payment gateways including Easebuzz, Razorpay, Cashfree and Paytm earlier this week as part of an ongoing investigation on Chinese-controlled firms and investment tokens. The central agency has seized Rs. 46.67 crore worth of funds kept in various bank accounts and virtual accounts.

The raids were conducted under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. As per the report, the case was registered by the cybercrime unit of Kohima Police in Nagaland in October 2021.

On Wednesday, searches were reportedly conducted at multiple premises of the accused in Delhi, Mumbai, Ghaziabad, Lucknow, and Gaya. Sixteen premises of banks and payment gateways in Delhi, Gurugram, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jodhpur and Bengaluru were searched with respect to an investigation related to an app-based token named HPZ and other entities, mentioned the report citing a statement by ED.

The ED reportedly recovered various incriminating documents during the search operation. Funds were found to be kept in the virtual accounts of the involved entities with payment aggregators. A total of Rs. 33.36 crore was found with Easebuzz in Pune, while Rs. 8.21 crore was seized from Razorpay in Bangalore. The ED found Rs. 1.28 crore with Cashfree Payments in Bangalore and Rs. 1.11 crore with Paytm in New Delhi.

Paytm denied the report saying that the ED had instructed the company to freeze certain amounts from MIDs of specific merchant entities. In a tweet, the company stated that none of the funds frozen by the central agency belongs to it or any of its group firms.

Easebuzz and Cashfree Payments also dismissed the reports. "We would like to clarify that none of the parties mentioned in the ED's statement belonged to our merchant base. The mentioned entities by authorities were only the counterparties of the merchant, who was using our payment gateway and this merchant had been proactively identified and blocked by us much before the investigation had started, as per our internal risk and compliance process. We intend to fully co-operate with the investigation authorities, as we are committed to ensure that our business operations comply with the existing regulations," an Easebuzz spokesperson said in a statement.

“We continue to extend our diligent co-operation to the ED operations. We were able to provide the required and necessary information within a few hours on the day of enquiry. The operations and on-boarding processes of Cashfree Payments are fully compliant with existing regulations”, a Cashfree Payments spokesperson told Gadgets 360.

This week, we discuss Android 13 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Enforcement Directorate, ED, PMLA, Paytm, Easebuzz, Cashfree
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
iPhone 14 Models Feature Easily Removable Back Glass Panel, Dual Ambient Light Sensors: Report
Xiaomi 12T Series, Redmi Pad to Reportedly Launch in October: All Details

Related Stories

ED Freezes Funds Worth Rs. 46.67 Crore Kept in Payment Gateways Easebuzz, Razorpay, Cashfree, and Paytm: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Sale: Samsung Galaxy S22+, S21 FE 5G Discounts Announced
  2. Nokia 5710 XpressAudio With Inbuilt TWS Earphones Launched in India
  3. iPhone 13 Series Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale Prices Teased: Details
  4. Realme GT Neo 3T With Snapdragon 870 SoC Launched in India: Details
  5. Redmi 11 Prime 5G Review: Budget 5G Experience, but at What Cost?
  6. iPhone 14 Lineup, Watch Series 8, Watch SE (2nd Gen) First Sale in India Today
  7. Vivo X80 Lite Price, Renders, Specifications Surface Online: Details Here
  8. Vu Glo LED Ultra-HD TV Series Launched in India: All Details
  9. Here Are the Prices, Deals on iPhone 14 Models Across E-Commerce Platforms
  10. Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition With Colour Changing Rear Panel Debuts in India: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Has Fixed iPhone 14 Series iMessage, FaceTime Issues in Latest iOS 16 Update: All Details
  2. Google Photos Introduces Collage Editor, Revamps Memories Feature: All Details
  3. YouTube Working on ML That Flips Landscape Video Ads Into Vertical Formats
  4. Realme 10 (4G) Reportedly Spotted on Indian BIS, Indonesia Telecom, and NBTC: Details
  5. UIDAI to Prompt Aadhaar Card Holders to Update Biometrics Once Every 10 Years, Says Official
  6. Rogue Squadron: Patty Jenkins-Helmed Star Wars Spin-Off Movie Removed From Disney’s Calendar: Report
  7. Vivo X Fold+ Leaked Images Hint at Design, Specifications: Details
  8. Self-Spreading Malware Attacking Gamers, Stealing Credentials via YouTube: Kaspersky
  9. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra 12GB RAM Variant to Launch in India Soon: All Details
  10. Blankos Block Party Becomes First Web3 Title to Be Listed on Epic Games Store
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.