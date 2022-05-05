Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Elon Musk Said to Have Secured $7 Billion in Funding From Investors for Twitter Deal

Elon Musk Said to Have Secured $7 Billion in Funding From Investors for Twitter Deal

Elon Musk said to take on more financing for Twitter deal.

By Gadgets360 Staff with Inputs from Reuters | Updated: 5 May 2022 17:02 IST
Elon Musk Said to Have Secured $7 Billion in Funding From Investors for Twitter Deal

Elon Musk reached an agreement to take Twitter private last month

Elon Musk has secured $7.14 billion (roughly Rs. 54,485 crore) in funding from a group of investors that includes Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison to fund his $44 billion takeover of social-media platform Twitter, according to a filing on Thursday.

Musk revealed in a filing he had received equity commitment letters from investors including Sequoia Capital, Brookfield, Qatar Holding and others.

The move comes as Musk's margin loan was reduced to $6.25 billion from $12.5 billion announced earlier, the filing revealed.

Musk will continue to hold talks with existing holders of Twitter, including the company's former chief Jack Dorsey, to contribute shares to the proposed acquisition, the filing showed.

Reuters last week reported Musk was in talks with large investment firms and high net-worth individuals about taking on more financing for his Twitter acquisition and tying up less of his wealth in the deal.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Elon Musk was in talks with large investment firms and high net-worth individuals about taking on more financing for his Twitter acquisition of $44 billion (roughly Rs. 3,37,000 crore). Most of Musk's wealth is tied up in Tesla shares, of which he sold $8.5 billion (roughly Rs. 65,100 crore) to buy Twitter. He also reportedly pledged some of his Tesla shares to banks to arrange a $12.5 billion (roughly Rs. 95,700 crore) margin loan, but that should now be reduced with the new funding from investors.

Should you buy a 4G or 5G budget phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Elon Musk, Twitter, Sequoia Capital, Brookfield, Qatar Holding
New York’s Plans to Shun Non-Green Crypto Miners Triggers Opposition from Fellow Lawmakers

Related Stories

Elon Musk Said to Have Secured $7 Billion in Funding From Investors for Twitter Deal
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple Stops Accepting Card Payments for Subscriptions, App Purchases
  2. OnePlus Nord 3 Supposedly Surfaces on Company's India Website
  3. WhatsApp Emoji Reactions to Start Rolling Out Today, Zuckerberg Reveals
  4. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Leaked on Torrents Ahead of Release
  5. iPhone 13 128GB Price Starts at Rs. 35,513: All Details Here
  6. Sony Bravia X75K Smart TV Series With 4K HDR Support Launched in India
  7. Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro True Wireless Earphones Review
  8. Amazon Summer Sale 2022: Top Offers on Phones, Electronics
  9. OnePlus 10R 5G (150W) First Impressions: For Power Users
  10. iPhone SE (2022) Review: Defying Expectations
#Latest Stories
  1. Elon Musk Said to Have Secured $7 Billion in Funding From Investors for Twitter Deal
  2. New York’s Plans to Shun Non-Green Crypto Miners Triggers Opposition from Fellow Lawmakers
  3. Netflix Hit by Shareholder Lawsuit Over Missed Subscriber Growth Estimates, Drop in Share Price
  4. WhatsApp Reactions to Start Rolling Out Today, Mark Zuckerberg Reveals
  5. Liechtenstein-Based Family-Run Bank Offers Clients Direct Crypto Investments
  6. OnePlus Pad Allegedly Trademarked in India, Tipping Its Imminent Launch in the Country
  7. Motorola Launch Event Set for May 10 in China, May Unveil Frontier Flagship
  8. Telecom Groups Dismiss Case Against California Net Neutrality Law
  9. TikTok Pulse Will Let Creators Earn More With Advertisement Revenue Sharing
  10. Kazakhstan Tightens Noose on Crypto Miners With Power Consumption Report Requirements
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.