  Elon Musk Sued by Twitter Shareholders Over Delay in Disclosing Stake

Elon Musk Sued by Twitter Shareholders Over Delay in Disclosing Stake

Billionaire Elon Musk now owns a 9.2 percent stake in the social media platform.

By Reuters | Updated: 13 April 2022 10:15 IST
Billionaire Elon Musk now owns a 9.2 percent stake in the social media platform.

Investors must disclose within 10 days when they have acquired 5 percent of a company

Highlights
  • It is suggested Musk could push Twitter to make changes
  • The lawsuit seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages
  • A lawyer for Musk had no immediate comment

Elon Musk was sued on Tuesday by former Twitter shareholders who claim they missed out on the recent run-up in its stock price because he waited too long to disclose a 9.2 percent stake in the social media company.

In a proposed class action filed in Manhattan federal court, the shareholders said Musk, the chief executive of electric car company Tesla Inc, made "materially false and misleading statements and omissions" by failing to reveal he had invested in Twitter by March 24 as required under federal law.

Twitter shares rose 27 percent on April 4, to $49.97 (roughly Rs. 3,800) from $39.31 (roughly Rs. 2,990), after Musk disclosed his stake, which investors viewed as a vote of confidence from the world's richest person in San Francisco-based Twitter.

Former shareholders led by Marc Rasella said the delayed disclosure let Musk buy more Twitter shares at lower prices, while defrauding them into selling at "artificially deflated" prices.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages.

A lawyer for Musk had no immediate comment. Tesla is not a defendant.

US securities law requires investors to disclose within 10 days when they have acquired 5 percent of a company, which in Musk's case would have been March 24.

Twitter announced on April 5 that Musk would join its board of directors, but this week said he had decided not to.

By not joining the board, Musk, a prolific Twitter user, can keep buying shares without being bound by his agreement with the company to limit his stake to 14.9 percent.

Some analysts have suggested Musk could push Twitter to make changes, or even pursue an unsolicited bid for the company.

Rasella said he sold 35 Twitter shares for $1,373 (roughly Rs. 1,04,590), or an average price of $39.23 (roughly Rs. 2,990), between March 25 and 29. Musk is worth $265.1 billion (roughly Rs. 20,19,970 crore), according to Forbes magazine.

The case is Rasella v Musk, US District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 22-03026.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter, Tesla, Elon Musk
