ED Raids Promoters of Kolkata-Based Mobile Gaming App, Seizes Over Rs. 7 Crore in Cash

The ED reportedly mentioned that the money laundering case was investigated in relation to an FIR filed in February last year.

Written by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 10 September 2022 18:55 IST
Photo Credit: Unplash/Onur Binay

The ED conducted raid at half-a-dozen locations of the gaming app E-Nuggets and its promoters

Highlights
  • The app was investigated by the ED after an FIR was filed against it
  • ED carried out search operations under the provisions of the PMLA, 2002
  • The gaming app was allegedly launched with a motive to defraud the public

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided the promoters of a Kolkata-based mobile gaming app company on Saturday. According to the government agency, the officials have recovered cash over Rs. 7 crore during the raid, which was a part of a money-laundering investigation. The gaming app titled E-Nuggets and its promoter, identified as Aamir Khan and others, were investigated by the ED after an FIR was filed against the company, according to a report. The ED revealed about the latest raid through a tweet.

The federal agency announced seizing over Rs. 7 crore in cash in a raid at half-a-dozen locations of the gaming app E-Nuggets and its promoters. According to the statement provided by the officials on the tweet, “ED has been carrying out search operations under the provisions of the PMLA, 2002 (on 10.09.2022) at 6 premises in Kolkata, in respect to an investigation relating to the Mobile Gaming Application.”

According to an ANI tweet, a picture revealed by the federal agency after the raid displayed seized Rs. 500, Rs. 2,000 and Rs. 200 currency notes stacked together.

The ED mentioned that the money laundering case was investigated in relation to an FIR filed in February last year at the Park Street Police Station, as per the report.

The federal agency reportedly claims that the mobile gaming application E-Nuggets was launched with a motive to defraud the public. After gaining trust from their customers, who started investigating greater commissions on the app, the promoters stopped the feature to withdraw the money under several pretexts such as system upgradation or investigation by law enforcement agencies.

The app allegedly deleted all the data of the users later.

This week, we discuss Android 13 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
