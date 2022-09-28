Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • ED Freezes Bitcoins Worth Over Rs. 12 Crore From Gaming Platform E Nuggets

ED Freezes Bitcoins Worth Over Rs. 12 Crore From Gaming Platform E-Nuggets

The ED revealed that the accused was transferring part of the amount illegally earned through E-Nuggets to overseas using Crypto Currency Exchange.

By Press Trust of India |  Updated: 28 September 2022 18:42 IST
ED Freezes Bitcoins Worth Over Rs. 12 Crore From Gaming Platform E-Nuggets

The ED officials have previously recovered cash over Rs. 7 crore during the raid

Highlights
  • ED initiated an investigation on the basis of an FIR dated February 15
  • Accused Aamir Khan launched a mobile gaming application E-Nuggets
  • The ED revealed about the raid previously through a tweet

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has frozen Bitcoins equivalent to worth Rs. 12.83 crore under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after an investigation being conducted against a man named Aamir Khan and others relating to the mobile gaming application — E-nuggets.

According to the enforcement agency, it initiated an investigation on the basis of an FIR dated February 15, 2021, filed under various sections of IPC by Park Street Police Station, Kolkata Police, against Aamir Khan and others, based on a complaint filed by Federal Bank authorities, in the court of Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Calcutta.

Aamir Khan, son of Nesar Ahmed Khan, launched a mobile gaming application E-Nuggets, which the ED said was designed for the purpose of defrauding the public.

"Further, after collecting the sizable amount of money from the public, all of a sudden withdrawal from the said App was stopped on one pretext or the other. There after, all data including profile information was wiped off from the said App servers," the agency said on Wednesday.

The agency's investigation revealed that the accused was transferring part of the amount illegally earned through the gaming app (E-Nuggets) to overseas by using Crypto Currency Exchange.

"It was found that one such dummy account in the name of Sima Naskar, Proprietor of Pixal Design was opened in the WazirX, which was used to purchase the cryptocurrencies/crypto assets. Thereafter, the said cryptocurrencies were further transferred to another account in another Crypto Exchange namely 'Binance'," it said.

It was reported earlier this month that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has raided the promoters of a Kolkata-based mobile gaming app company. The officials have recovered cash over Rs. 7 crore during the raid, as informed, which was a part of a money-laundering investigation. The gaming app titled E-Nuggets and its promoter, identified as Aamir Khan and others, were investigated by the ED after an FIR was filed against the company. The ED revealed about the raid through a tweet.

Will crypto tax hurt the industry in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: gaming app, ED, bitcoins, crypto currency exchange
iPhone 14 Pro Users Report Random Restarting Issue While Charging, Apple Yet to Offer Fix

Related Stories

ED Freezes Bitcoins Worth Over Rs. 12 Crore From Gaming Platform E-Nuggets
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Best Offers on Laptops
  2. Sony Bravia XR-55A80K Ultra-HD OLED Android TV Review
  3. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale: Best Deals on Wearables
  4. Google Pixel 7 Pro Design, Colour Options Teased in Official New Video
  5. JioPhone 5G Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch: All Details
  6. Tecno Pova Neo 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC Launched in India: Details
  7. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale: Best Deals Under Rs. 5,000
  8. BSNL Introduces Rs. 197 Prepaid Recharge Plan With 100-Day Validity
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale: Best Deals on Laptops Across Budgets
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Reveals Critical Vulnerabilities in Older App Versions That Let Attacker Exploit Phones via Video Call
  2. Xiaomi 12T, 12T Pro Expected to Release During the October 4 Global Launch Event: All Details
  3. iPhone 14 Pro Users Report Random Restarting Issue While Charging, Apple Yet to Offer Fix
  4. ED Freezes Bitcoins Worth Over Rs. 12 Crore From Gaming Platform E-Nuggets
  5. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale: Best Deals on Laptops Across Budgets
  6. Infinix Zero 20 Tipped to Launch on October 5; May Feature 108-Megapixel Cameras, Dimensity G99 SoC
  7. IMF Says Proof-of-Stake Approach Could Give Crypto Exchanges, Wallet Providers Too Much Decision-Making Power
  8. Bitcoin Fails to Clear $20,000 Mark as Crypto Prices Reverse Tuesday's Gains
  9. Realme 10 With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, 8GB RAM Surfaces on Geekbench, Likely to Launch Soon
  10. iQoo 11 Pro Tipped to Sport 2K Resolution Display With 144Hz Refresh Rate
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.