Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Dynamic Island Could Feature on All Android Phones. Here's How to Download

Dynamic Island Could Feature on All Android Phones. Here's How to Download

DynamicSpot app works with practically every other Android app, including chat, music, and timer apps.

By Nikhil Pandey |  Updated: 27 September 2022 08:39 IST
Dynamic Island Could Feature on All Android Phones. Here's How to Download

You can get the fundamental DynamicSpot app from the Google Play Store for free.

A few weeks after Apple unveiled the iPhone 14 lineup at its 'Far Out' event on September 7 with a major design change with the Dynamic Island, now Android smartphone users can also add this new feature to their devices. 

You can build your own customized implementation of the new iPhone feature using the DynamicSpot app.

The developers wrote about the app, "With dynamicSpot you can easily get the iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island feature on your android device! dynamicSpot gives you Dynamic Island mini multitasking feature, making it easier to access recent notifications or phone status changes. Just tap on the little black dynamic spot / popup to open the displayed app, long press the popup to expand it and view more details."

According to reports, the app works with practically every other Android app, including chat, music, and timer apps.

Altering interaction preferences and choosing whether to display or conceal the DynamicSpot popup are additional ways to personalise the application.

You can get the fundamental DynamicSpot application from the Google Play Store for free, saving you from having to spend at least Rs 129,900 for the new iPhone 14 Pro or more for the Pro Max.

The Dynamic Island app has gained attention in the tech community since its release. Every smartphone user wants it, and manufacturers want to include it in their products.

The Chinese smartphone brand Realme even initiated a contest called "Realme Island - Creators Challenge' to gather ideas regarding the implementation of a Dynamic Island-like feature on Realme phones.

Realme had launched the contest on its community forum, asking fans for ideas and opinions on how it could implement a copy of Dynamic Island on the Realme devices. 

The company claims that the proposed software feature would turn the camera cutout into a multifunctional feature. 

According to Realme, the UI around the camera hole could morph into different shapes and sizes to display incoming phone calls, alerts, notifications, and more.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Android, IPhone, Dynamic Island
Oppo A17 With 50-Megapixel Main Camera, Leather-Feel Design Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Dynamic Island Could Feature on All Android Phones. Here's How to Download
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale: Best Offers on Electronics
  2. Samsung Cashback Credit Card With Year-Long Discounts Launched: Details
  3. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale: Best Deals on Wearables
  4. Amazon Great Indian Festival: Best Deals on Laptops, Tablets
  5. Sony Inzone Gaming Headphones Listed for Sale in India: All Details
  6. OnePlus 10R 5G (150W Endurance Edition) Review: Identity Crisis
  7. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale: Best Offers on Large Appliances
  8. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Best Deals on Smartwatches, More Wearables
  9. WhatsApp Call Links Rolling Out, 32-Member Group Video Call Testing Begins
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Dynamic Island Could Feature on All Android Phones. Here's How to Download
  2. Oppo A17 With 50-Megapixel Main Camera, Leather-Feel Design Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Vivo X Fold+ With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 80W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. WhatsApp Call Links Support Rolling Out, 32-Member Group Video Call Testing Also Begins
  5. Twitter Says 50-60 Percent of Tweets in Government Takedown Orders Are 'Innocuous': Details
  6. Hisense U7H Series TV With AMD FreeSync Premium, A7H Tornado 2.0 TV With 102W Sound Output Launched in India
  7. ISRO Mars Orbiter Mission Completes Eight Years in Orbit, Well Beyond Planned Six-Month Lifespan
  8. Disney Looks to Hire Corporate Lawyer for Emerging Technologies Like NFTs, Metaverse: Details
  9. OnePlus Nord Watch Confirmed to Feature Over 105 Sports Modes, More Specifications Revealed
  10. NASA Aims to Redirect Asteroid in DART Mission's First Attempt at Planetary Defence
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.